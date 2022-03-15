Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’682 0.0%  SPI 14’811 -0.1%  Dow 33’544 1.8%  DAX 13’917 -0.1%  Euro 1.0313 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’738 -0.1%  Gold 1’918 -1.9%  Bitcoin 37’298 0.1%  Dollar 0.9414 0.3%  Öl 98.8 -6.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.03.2022 23:00:04

DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche Telekom
16.39 CHF -6.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.03.2022 / 23:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Telekom AG
Street: Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
Postal code: 53113
City: Bonn
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 March 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.18 % 4.68 % 4.85 % 4,986,458,596
Previous notification 0.20 % 4.82 % 5.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005557508 0 6,860,678 0.00 % 0.14 %
US2515661054 0 1,962,130 0.00 % 0.04 %
Total 8,822,808 0.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall Open 2,993,277 0.06 %
Right of Use Open 3,041,633 0.06 %
Swap 06.03.2028 1,533,083 0.03 %
Call Warrant 06.03.2028 1,718,380 0.03 %
Future 18.03.2022 1,999,691 0.04 %
Call Option 19.12.2025 24,182,022 0.48 %
    Total 35,468,086 0.71 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 09.03.2032 Cash 2,209,786 0.04 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 3,551,031 0.07 %
Call Option 31.03.2035 Cash 46,225,503 0.93 %
Put Option 20.12.2030 Cash 67,102,984 1.35 %
Forward 20.12.2024 Cash 3,253,448 0.07 %
Future 20.12.2030 Cash 53,417,752 1.07 %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 22,005,102 0.44 %
      Total 197,765,606 3.97 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
 
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % %
Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %
Americas Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %
Americas Holdings II LLC % % %
GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % %
GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %
Company, National Association % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %
Company of Delaware % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 March 2022


15.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1303111  15.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1303111&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
11.03.22 Deutsche Telekom Buy UBS AG
11.03.22 Deutsche Telekom Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.03.22 Deutsche Telekom Outperform Bernstein Research
09.03.22 Deutsche Telekom Buy UBS AG
25.02.22 Deutsche Telekom Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.

Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.

Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:35 Fraport schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen – Aktie stabilisiert sich
09:39 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise weiter unter Druck
09:38 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
09:16 SMI weiter im Erholungsmodus
06:40 Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
11.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’241.00 16.83 LSSMQU
Short 12’520.99 11.93 JSSMYU
Short 12’841.09 9.00 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’682.22 15.03.2022 17:31:42
Long 11’238.49 19.65 OSSM2U
Long 10’780.34 11.14 OSSM4U
Long 10’387.10 8.15 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese 10 Dividenden-Aktien empfehlen die Experten von Goldman Sachs zum Kauf
Stadler Rail-Aktie bricht schlussendlich ein: Wechselkursverluste belasten Stadler Rail trotz Umsatzrekord - Stadler-CEO will kein Gehalt
Finanzexperte erwartet starken Anstieg des Bitcoin-Kurs - Bis Ende März bei 50'000 US-Dollar?
Ukraine-Krieg bleibt Hauptthema: Dow schlussendlich stabil -- SMI letztlich mit klaren Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst weit im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Ukraine-Krieg bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI letztendlich kaum verändert -- DAX beendet Handel knapp im Minus -- China-Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Dividenden-Aktien als Sicherheitsanker: Diese Papiere empfiehlt Jim Cramer
Musk fordert Putin zum Zweikampf auf - 'Einsatz ist die Ukraine'
On-Aktie dennoch deutlich im Minus: On plant massive Expansion
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger haussiert
VW-Aktie klettert hoch: Volkswagen schüttet nach Gewinnsprung hohe Dividende aus - Produktionsstop in drei China-Werken

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit