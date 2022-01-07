SMI 12’790 -0.9%  SPI 16’300 -1.0%  Dow 36’236 -0.5%  DAX 16’052 -1.4%  Euro 1.0411 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’325 -1.5%  Gold 1’790 0.0%  Bitcoin 38’536 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9210 -0.1%  Öl 82.7 0.9% 
07.01.2022 06:58:02

DGAP-PVR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
4.53 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.01.2022 / 06:58
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Street: Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
Postal code: 63225
City: Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200FHEFGXUKL2BO93

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Attribution of Voting Rights after Merger (as further described in No. 10)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Apollo Global Management, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.
Wecken & Cie.
Klaus Wecken

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Jan 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 90.75 % 0.00 % 90.75 % 107777324
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0XFSF0 0 97810735 0.00 % 90.75 %
Total 97810735 90.75 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % %
Apollo Asset Management, Inc. % % %
APO Corp. % % %
Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % %
APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % %
Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % %
Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % %
Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % %
AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % %
AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. 90.75 % % 90.75 %
- % % %
Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % %
Apollo Asset Management, Inc. % % %
APO Corp. % % %
Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % %
Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % %
Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % %
Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % %
Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % %
AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % %
AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. 90.75 % % 90.75 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
As a result of a reorganisation and a merger per 1 January 2022, BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. got replaced by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (formerly Tango Holdings, Inc.) as the ultimate controlling shareholder. 

Date
05 Jan 2022


07.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1265711  07.01.2022 

