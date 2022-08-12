Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11'162 0.1%  SPI 14'506 0.1%  Dow 33'310 1.6%  DAX 13'781 0.6%  Euro 0.9692 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'779 0.6%  Gold 1'787 -0.2%  Bitcoin 22'540 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9409 -0.1%  Öl 99.6 0.2% 
0 CHF Kommission
Delivery Hero Aktie [Valor: 37200572 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.08.2022 10:40:43

DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Delivery Hero
48.32 CHF 12.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.08.2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Aug 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.24 % 5.68 % 7.92 % 261575944
Previous notification 2.44 % 5.37 % 7.82 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 5825751 0.00 % 2.23 %
US24701M1036 0 31853 0.00 % 0.01 %
Total 5857604 2.24 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall N/A N/A 593013 0.23 %
Rights of Use N/A N/A 149530 0.06 %
Call Option 16/12/2022 - 15/12/2023 N/A 7686075 2.94 %
    Total 8428618 3.22 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 15/12/2023 - 20/12/2024 N/A Physical 686500 0.26 %
Swap 12/08/2022 - 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 5736964 2.19 %
      Total 6423464 2.46 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % 5.08 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Aug 2022


12.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1418957  12.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1418957&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Delivery Hero

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Delivery Hero

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
04.08.22 Delivery Hero Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.22 Delivery Hero Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.07.22 Delivery Hero Overweight Barclays Capital
26.07.22 Delivery Hero Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.07.22 Delivery Hero Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

09:41 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison im Fokus
09:01 Pharmawerte belasten erneut
07:20 Energiekonzern Eon bestätigt nach Halbjahreszahlen Prognose
07:07 MarketFlow Live - Rivian reassures 🚙 Stocks decline ☔ To watch: inflation, the dollar, S&P500 Index👀
06:32 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Konsolidierung im Chart / EUR/USD – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
11.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
11.08.22 Vontobel: derimail - Big-Tech vor dem Comeback? BRCs auf US-Technologiefirmen
10.08.22 Coinbase Aktie: Milliardenverlust wegen BTC-Crash – Blackrock im Blick
10.08.22 Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten
05.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'607.96 18.43 XSSMDU
Short 11'812.43 13.68 WSSM2U
Short 12'389.77 7.96 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'163.45 12.08.2022 10:48:06
Long 10'710.22 19.91 XSSMKU
Long 10'412.04 12.89 WSSM8U
Long 9'978.52 8.61 VSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie steigt: Leichte Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
UBS und Credit Suisse im Visier der SEC: Top-Banker sollen WhatsApp zur Kommunikation mit Kunden und Kollegen genutzt haben
Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: CS-Grossaktionär Harris verdoppelt Beteiligung
Nachwirkende US-Inflationsdaten: Dow Jones letztendlich stabil -- SMI schliesst auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich stärker
Dieser neue Meme-Token sorgt im Krypto-Sektor für grosses Aufsehen
NEL-Aktie springt an: NEL ASA bleibt bei steigendem Umsatz in den roten Zahlen
ABB-Aktie höher: ABB kauft von Siemens Geschäft mit NEMA-Niederspannungsmotoren zu
Studienergebnisse zeigen Grund für "Phantom-Anstieg" der Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie - Was Robinhood damit zu tun hat
Roche-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Engagement für personalisierte Medizin - Novartis-Aktie ebenfalls schwach
Siemens-Aktie fester: Siemens schreibt unterm Strich rote Zahlen - Siemens will kurzfristig keine Siemens-Energy-Aktien verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit