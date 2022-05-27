DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.05.2022 / 16:42

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Delivery Hero SE Street: Oranienburger Straße 70 Postal code: 10117 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 May 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.49 % 3.37 % 4.85 % 251126875 Previous notification 1.45 % 3.58 % 5.03 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2E4K43 0 3738255 0.00 % 1.49 % Total 3738255 1.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 1800 0.00 % Total 1800 0.000716769163 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Third Party convertible bonds - right of use held 23/01/2024 10/03/2029 23/01/2024 10/03/2029 Physical 2451018 0.98 % Convertible bonds 23/01/2024 10/03/2029 23/01/2024 10/03/2029 Physical 1981554 0.79 % Cash-settled Futures 16/06/2022 15/12/2022 16/06/2022 15/12/2022 Cash 17500 0.01 % Cash-settled Call Options 24/05/2022 02/01/2099 24/05/2022 02/01/2099 Cash 23091 0.01 % Equity Swap 29/07/2022 10/05/2029 29/07/2022 10/05/2029 Cash 3978291 1.58 % Total 8451454 3.37 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

25 May 2022

