04.02.2022 10:14:06

DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.02.2022 / 10:14
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jan 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.74 % 3.09 % 4.82 % 250982539
Previous notification 1.69 % 3.35 % 5.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 4288204 0.00 % 1.71 %
US24701M1036 0 67581 0.00 % 0.03 %
Total 4355785 1.74 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Options 18/03/2022 - 15/12/2023 N/A 1080075 0.43 %
Right to Recall N/A N/A 150532 0.06 %
Rights of Use N/A N/A 44441 0.02 %
    Total 1275048 0.51 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 04/02/2022 - 10/07/2025 N/A Cash 5903325 2.35 %
Futures 18/03/2022 - 20/05/2022 N/A Cash 44447 0.02 %
Put Options 18/03/2022 - 20/12/2024 N/A Physical 521500 0.21 %
      Total 6469272 2.58 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Feb 2022


04.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1276821  04.02.2022 

