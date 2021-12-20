DGAP-PVR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.12.2021 / 15:40
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Street:
|Fasanenweg 10
|Postal code:
|70771
|City:
|Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900PW78JIYOUBSR24
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.35 %
|5.92 %
|6.27 %
|822951882
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000DTR0CK8
|0
|2900549
|0.00 %
|0.35 %
|Total
|2900549
|0.35 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Option
|17/12/2021 - 20/12/2024
|N/A
|4921900
|0.60 %
|Call Option
|24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025
|N/A
|28811819
|3.50 %
|Call Option
|24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025
|N/A
|28811819
|3.50 %
|
|
|Total
|33733719
|4.10 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Option
|24/05/2024 - 21/06/2024
|N/A
|Cash
|1349710
|0.16 %
|Put Option
|17/12/2021 - 20/12/2024
|N/A
|Physical
|8888500
|1.08 %
|Put Option
|24/05/2024 - 20/12/2024
|N/A
|Cash
|993676
|0.12 %
|Swaps
|16/11/2022 - 06/12/2024
|N/A
|Cash
|850771
|0.10 %
|Call Option
|24/10/2022 - 02/05/2023
|N/A
|Cash
|2862165
|0.35 %
|Put Option
|24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025
|N/A
|Physical
|28811819
|3.50 %
|Put Option
|24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025
|N/A
|Physical
|28811819
|3.50 %
|
|
|
|Total
|14944822
|1.82 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Ad 7.b The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 3,50% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 3,50% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
