DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 02.02.2067 to 23.11.2071
|at any time
|Cash
|2151
|0 %
|Equity Call Option
|17.06.2022
|at any time
|Cash
|84325
|0.01 %
|Equity Swap
|From 24.02.2022 to 03.06.2025
|at any time
|Cash
|2696389
|0.25 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|26.11.2027
|at any time
|Cash
|94500
|0.01 %
|Compound Option
|From 10.12.2021 to 03.06.2024
|at any time
|Cash
|9674
|0 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 17.12.2021 to 19.12.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|10536000
|0.98 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|3915592
|0.37 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|1068464
|0.10 %
|Equity Call Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|10939896
|1.02 %
|Equity Call Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|16519920
|1.54 %
|Equity Call Option*
|27.02.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|24177846
|2.26 %
|Equity Put Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|10939896
|1.02 %
|Equity Put Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|16519920
|1.54 %
|Equity Put Option*
|27.02.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|24177846
|2.26 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023
|at any time
|Physical
|3250000
|0.30 %
|
|
|
|Total
|70044757
|6.55 %
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
|7.04 %
|7.23 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Finance LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|ETCM Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: