03.07.2019 08:38:28

DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.2019 / 08:38
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 137
Postal code: 70327
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Merrill Lynch International

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jun 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.13 % 12.90 % 18.02 % 1069837447
Previous notification 4.75 % 13.08 % 17.83 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 54155546 0.00 % 5.06 %
US2338252073 0 696357 0.00 % 0.07 %
Total 54851903 5.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Rights to Recall N/A N/A 1832314 0.17 %
Rights of Use N/A N/A 4518 0 %
Call Options 20/09/2019 - 17/12/2021 N/A 8980800 0.84 %
Call Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A 103619340 9.69 %
Call Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A 103619340 9.69 %
    Total 114436972 10.70 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A Cash 7215885 0.67 %
Call Options 30/08/2019 - 05/03/2021 N/A Cash 724695 0.07 %
Put Options 20/09/2019 - 17/12/2021 N/A Physical 3325000 0.31 %
Put Options 18/12/2020 - 05/03/2021 N/A Cash 4233512 0.40 %
Swaps 07/08/2019 - 15/02/2023 N/A Cash 8046046 0.75 %
Put Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A Physical 103619340 9.69 %
Put Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A Cash 103619340 9.69 %
      Total 23545138 2.20 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
BANA Holding Corporation % % %
Bank of America, National Association % 9.69 % 9.69 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International 5.04 % % 8.19 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
BANA Holding Corporation % % %
Bank of America, National Association % 9.69 % 9.69 %
Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
BANA Holding Corporation % % %
Bank of America, National Association % 9.69 % 9.69 %
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % %
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I,L.L.C. % % %
BofA Securities Europe SA % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 9.69% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 9.69% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 

Date
02 Jul 2019


03.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

835327  03.07.2019 

