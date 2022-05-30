|
30.05.2022 12:43:04
DGAP-PVR: CENIT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CENIT AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1364153 30.05.2022
Werbung
Endlich gebührenfrei traden? Geht jetzt auch noch ganz einfach!Investieren Sie ab sofort ohne Gebühren in Aktien oder ETFs bei finanzen.net zero & sichern Sie sich dabei eine Gratis-Aktie – nur für kurze Zeit!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CENIT AG
Analysen zu CENIT AG
Rohstoff-Nachfrage steigt durch Krise | BX Swiss TV
Aufgrund der ansteigenden Öl- und Gaspreise steigt auch die Inflation stark an. Rohstoffe werden aktuell überdurchschnittlich nachgefragt. Doch das Angebot vieler Rohstoffe kommt der hohen Nachfrage momentan nicht nach. Vor allem da in der Vergangenheit verpasst wurde in den Neubau von Minen zu investieren. Wie sich die Rohstoffmärkte aktuell entwickeln und wie es insbesondere bei den Metallen Gold und Silber aussieht, beatwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG im Interview auf der Invest in Stuttgart
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNachlassende Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: SMI und DAX am ersten Tag der Woche höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt können ihren Erholungskurs diese Woche fortführen. In den USA findet feiertagsbedingt heute kein Handel statt. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am ersten Tag der Handelswoche auf grünem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}