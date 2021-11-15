DGAP-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



15.11.2021 / 13:51

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 oftheGerman Securities Trading Act (WpHG)



Cevian Capital II GP Limited, St. Helier, Jersey informed us on November 12, 2021 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from November 09, 2021 , as follows:



Dear Sir or Madam,



We refer to the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) of

Cevian Capitalll GP Limited dated 12 November 2021 notifying that we, Cevian Capital II GP Limited, St. Helier,

Jersey, have exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE on 9 November 2021 . We hereby

inform you pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG additionally about the following:



A. Pursued Objectives



1. The investment serves the purpose of generating trading profits.

2. We do not intend to acquire additional voting rights in Bilfinger SE during the course of the next twelve

months by means of a purchase or by other means.

3. We always seek a representation in the supervisory board of the company corresponding to the significance

of our shareholding. We do not intend to influence the composition of the executive board.

4. We do not seek a significant change in the capital structure of Bilfinger SE, in particular neither of the ratio

between equity and debt nor of the dividend policy.



B. Sources of the Funds Used



Cevian Capital II GP Limited has exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE due to

the cancellation of the company's treasury shares. Thus, neither own funds nor debt funds have been used

to exceed the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE.

