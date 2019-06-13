DGAP-PVR: Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.06.2019 / 18:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
/
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
13 June 2019
|1. Details of the Issuer:
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
|
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable):
|
|
|
|
|BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
|Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|
|TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P
|St Helier, Jersey
|
|TFF IV LIMITED
|St Helier, Jersey
|
|MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting
as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST
|Jersey
|
|TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L.
|Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|
|BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L.
|Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|
|TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP
acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED)
|St Helier, Jersey
|
|TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED
|St Helier, Jersey
|
|TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED
|St Helier, Jersey
|
|CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED)
|Guernsey
|
|PEDER ERIK PRAHL
|-
|
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
5 June 2019
|6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached
|below 5%
|-
|below 5%
|34,066,705
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|18.64%
|-
|18.64%
|
|TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|below 5%
|-
|below 5%
|34,066,705
|Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
|9.32%
|-
|9.32%
|
|TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its
general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL
|Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached
|below 5%
|-
|below 5%
|34,066,705
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|9.32%
|-
|9.32%
|
|7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
|Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
|BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
|Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164)
|below 5%
|0
|below 5%
|0%
|SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
|below 5%
|below 5%
|TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee
of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST
|Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164)
|0
|below 5%
|0%
|below 5%
|SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
|below 5%
|below 5%
|TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL
|Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164)
|0
|below 5%
|0%
|below 5%
|SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
|below 5%
|below 5%
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure)
|N
|Name-
|
|% of voting rights
|Total of both
|
|% of voting rights
|through financial
|
|held by ultimate
|Instruments held
|
|controlling person
|by ultimate
|Directly
|or entity or held
|controlling person
|controlled
|directly by any
|or entity or held
|by (use
|subsidiary if it
|directly by any
|number(s)
|equals or is
|subsidiary if it
|from 1st
|higher than the
|equals or is
|column)
|notifiable
|higher than the
|
|threshold
|notifiable
|
|
|threshold
|
|1
|PEDER ERIK PRAHL
|below 5%
|-%
|below 5%
|
|2
|CAREZO
|-%
|-%
|-%
|1
|(GUERNSEY)
|LIMITED
|3
|ADDISON
|-%
|-%
|-%
|2
|NOMINEES LIMITED
|4
|TRITON PARTNERS
|-%
|-%
|-%
|3
|(HOLDCO) LIMITED
|5
|TRITON MANAGERS IV
|-%
|-%
|-%
|4
|LIMITED
|6
|TRITON FUND IV LP
|-%
|-%
|-%
|5
|(acting through its general partner
|TRITON FUND IV
|GENERAL PARTNER LP
|acting through its general
|partner TRITON
|MANAGERS IV LIMITED)
|7
|BILBAO HOLDCO
|-%
|-%
|-%
|6
|S.À R.L.
|8
|TRITON
|-%
|-%
|-%
|7
|MASTERLUXCO 4
|S.À R.L.
|9
|BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
|below 5%
|-%
|below 5%
|8 + 12
|10
|MO NOMINEES
|below 5%
|-%
|below 5%
|
|(JERSEY) ONE LIMITED
|acting as trustee of TIV
|CHARITABLE TRUST
|11
|TFF IV LIMITED
|-%
|-%
|-%
|10
|12
|TRITON FUND IV
|-%
|-%
|-%
|11
|F&F L.P.
|9
|BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
|below 5%
|-%
|below 5%
|12 + 8
Company information
Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
