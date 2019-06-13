<
13.06.2019 18:29:07

DGAP-PVR: Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.06.2019 / 18:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

13 June 2019

1. Details of the Issuer:
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
  Name City and country of registered office (if applicable):
     
  BILBAO LUXCO S.A. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
  TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P St Helier, Jersey
  TFF IV LIMITED St Helier, Jersey
  MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting

as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST		 Jersey
  TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
  BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
  TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP

acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED)		 St Helier, Jersey
  TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED St Helier, Jersey
  TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED St Helier, Jersey
  CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED) Guernsey
  PEDER ERIK PRAHL -
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
5 June 2019
 
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached		 below 5% - below 5% 34,066,705
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		 18.64% - 18.64%  
TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached below 5% - below 5% 34,066,705
Position of previous

notification (if applicable)		 9.32% - 9.32%  
TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its
general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL
Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached		 below 5% - below 5% 34,066,705
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.32% - 9.32%  
 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)		 Direct

(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.
Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164) below 5% 0 below 5% 0%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 below 5% below 5%
TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee

of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST
Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164) 0 below 5% 0% below 5%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 below 5% below 5%
 
TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL
Ordinary shares (ISIN LU1704650164) 0 below 5% 0% below 5%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 below 5% below 5%
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure)
N Name-   % of voting rights Total of both  
% of voting rights through financial  
held by ultimate Instruments held  
controlling person by ultimate Directly
or entity or held controlling person controlled
directly by any or entity or held by (use
subsidiary if it directly by any number(s)
equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st
higher than the equals or is column)
notifiable higher than the  
threshold notifiable  
  threshold  
1 PEDER ERIK PRAHL below 5% -% below 5%  
2 CAREZO -% -% -% 1
(GUERNSEY)
LIMITED
3 ADDISON -% -% -% 2
NOMINEES LIMITED
4 TRITON PARTNERS -% -% -% 3
(HOLDCO) LIMITED
5 TRITON MANAGERS IV -% -% -% 4
LIMITED
6 TRITON FUND IV LP -% -% -% 5
(acting through its general partner
TRITON FUND IV
GENERAL PARTNER LP
acting through its general
partner TRITON
MANAGERS IV LIMITED)
 
7 BILBAO HOLDCO -% -% -% 6
S.À R.L.
8 TRITON -% -% -% 7
MASTERLUXCO 4
S.À R.L.
9 BILBAO LUXCO S.A. below 5% -% below 5% 8 + 12
10 MO NOMINEES below 5% -% below 5%  
(JERSEY) ONE LIMITED
acting as trustee of TIV
CHARITABLE TRUST
11 TFF IV LIMITED -% -% -% 10
12 TRITON FUND IV -% -% -% 11
F&F L.P.
9 BILBAO LUXCO S.A. below 5% -% below 5% 12 + 8
 

Company information

Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com


13.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

824419  13.06.2019 

