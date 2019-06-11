<
11.06.2019 10:02:37

DGAP-PVR: Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.06.2019 / 10:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

11 June 2019

1. Details of the Issuer:
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
6 June 2019
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached		 5.60% 0.08% 5.68% 34,066,705
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		 N/A% N/A% N/A%  
 

 

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)		 Direct

(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
ISIN LU1704650164 0 1,908,106 0.00% 5.60%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 1,908,106 5.60%
 
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 27,348 0.08%
      Subtotal B 2 27,348 0.08%
 

Company information

Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com


11.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

822337  11.06.2019 

