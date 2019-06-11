DGAP-PVR: Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.06.2019 / 10:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
/
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
11 June 2019
|1. Details of the Issuer:
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
6 June 2019
|6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached
|5.60%
|0.08%
|5.68%
|34,066,705
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|N/A%
|N/A%
|N/A%
|
|7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
|Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
|ISIN LU1704650164
|0
|1,908,106
|0.00%
|5.60%
|SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
|1,908,106
|5.60%
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Contract for Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|27,348
|0.08%
|
|
|
|Subtotal B 2
|27,348
|0.08%
Company information
Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
11.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de