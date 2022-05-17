|
17.05.2022 18:49:23
DGAP-PVR: Amadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Amadeus FiRe AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
17.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AMADEUS FIRE AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 160
|60314 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.amadeus-fire.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1354939 17.05.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Amadeus FiRe AG
|
18:49
|DGAP-PVR: Amadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: AMADEUS FIRE AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: AMADEUS FIRE AG english (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-PVR: Amadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-PVR: Amadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|DGAP-DD: AMADEUS FIRE AG english (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|DGAP-DD: AMADEUS FIRE AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|DGAP-DD: AMADEUS FIRE AG english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Amadeus FiRe AG
|26.04.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.03.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.02.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.02.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.10.21
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.04.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.03.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.02.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.02.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.10.21
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.04.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.03.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.02.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.02.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.10.21
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|Warburg Research
Marktupdate 17. Mai: Zins und Inflation beeinflussen die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
Der Start in die aktuelle Handelswoche ist ruhig verlaufen, dennoch beeinflussen die Zins- und Inflationsängste weiterhin die Märkte. Welche Auswirkungen die schlechten Konjunkturdaten in China und in den USA auf die Märkte hatten und wie die Aussichten auf die weiteren Wochen aussehen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.