SMI 11’881 -3.8%  SPI 15’073 -3.8%  Dow 33’540 -2.1%  DAX 15’011 -3.8%  Euro 1.0347 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’054 -4.1%  Gold 1’839 0.3%  Bitcoin 32’695 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9138 0.3%  Öl 85.9 -2.3% 
1 Aktien kostenlos

ADVA Aktie [Valor: 498244 / ISIN: DE0005103006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.01.2022 19:22:22

DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADVA
13.47 CHF 1.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.01.2022 / 19:22
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Street: Märzenquelle 1-3
Postal code: 98617
City: Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral received

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jan 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.63 % 0.06 % 4.69 % 51445892
Previous notification 2.99 % 0.06 % 3.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005103006 0 2382596 0.00 % 4.63 %
Total 2382596 4.63 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall 30001 0.06 %
    Total 30001 0.06 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral received via transfer of title. 

Date
24 Jan 2022


24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1272241  24.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272241&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu ADVA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADVA SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
12.01.22 ADVA Buy Warburg Research
25.11.21 ADVA Buy Warburg Research
30.09.21 ADVA Buy Warburg Research
31.08.21 ADVA Buy Warburg Research
23.07.21 ADVA Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SEBA Bank – Stefan Schwitter: Eine gute Einstiegsgelegenheit für Krypto Assets? | BX Swiss TV

Ist jetzt eine gute Einstiegsgelegenheit im in Kryptowährungen zu investieren? Durch die jüngsten Korrekturen am Krypto Markt bieten sich erneut attraktive Einstiegsgelegenheiten. Im heutigen Experteninterview erklärt Stefan Schwitter, Head Investment Solutions bei der SEBA Bank AG mit welchen Überlegungen Anleger in Krypto Assets investieren und wie eine sinnvolle Asset Allokation mit Kryptowährungen aussehen könnte. Zudem gibt Stefan Schwitter eine Prognose zum Bitcoin für die nächsten Monate.

 

SEBA Bank – Stefan Schwitter: Eine gute Einstiegsgelegenheit für Krypto Assets? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:00 Aktivistischer Investor mischt Peloton auf – Aktie abgestürzt
11:15 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs mit fixer Laufzeit
11:12 Eine prall gefüllte Agenda
09:38 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse stemmt sich gegen den Ausverkauf
08:21 SMI weiter auf Talfahrt
21.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
21.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
21.01.22 SEBA Bank – Stefan Schwitter: Eine gute Einstiegsgelegenheit für Krypto Assets? | BX Swiss TV
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADVA SE 9.57 -5.25% ADVA SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen tiefrot -- Ausverkauf: SMI schliesst unter 12'000 Punkten -- DAX erleidet herbe Verluste -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ungleich
Statt Techriesen wie Apple, Alphabet & Co.: UBS-Strategen empfehlen Aktien aus diesen Bereichen
Milliardenschwerer Value-Investor: Bill Miller investiert 50 Prozent seines Vermögens in Bitcoin und Bitcoin-Unternehmen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger im Tiefenrausch
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA mit negativen Vorzeichen
Bei Schindler löst VRP Silvio Napoli Thomas Oetterli als CEO ab - Schindler-Aktie gibt ab
Bitcoin nach Talfahrt bei rund 34'000 US-Dollar
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff verbilligt sich
Rally von Bitcoin & Co. bringt Binance-CEO den Top Ten der weltweit reichsten Menschen näher
IWF warnt: Bitcoin & Co. bewegen sich im Einklang mit dem Aktienmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker