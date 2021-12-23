DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.12.2021 / 12:11

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ADVA Optical Networking SE Street: Märzenquelle 1-3 Postal code: 98617 City: Meiningen-Dreissigacker

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Dec 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.01 % 1.29 % 4.30 % 51445892 Previous notification 2.90 % 0.03 % 2.93 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005103006 0 1547556 0.00 % 3.01 % Total 1547556 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product 02.02.2067 at any time Cash 1 0 % Equity Swap 24.02.2026 at any time Cash 610292 1.19 % Put Option 21.01.2022 at any time Physical 55000 0.11 % Total 665293 1.29 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % % ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The notification was triggered predominantly due to a combination of an acquisition of voting rights attached to shares and an acquisition of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC has a right of use

Date

22 Dec 2021

