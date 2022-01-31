DGAP-PVR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ABOUT YOU Holding SE

ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.01.2022 / 11:32

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ABOUT YOU Holding SE Street: Domstraße 10 Postal code: 20095 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500DKEE3GY8870322

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 Jan 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.88 % 1.02 % 3.90 % 186153487 Previous notification 3.09 % 1.17 % 4.26 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3CNK42 0 5360562 0.00 % 2.88 % Total 5360562 2.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 800000 0.43 % Total 800000 0.43 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 22/02/2022-29/01/2029 22/02/2022-29/01/2029 Cash 1102669 0.59 % Total 1102669 0.59 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

28 Jan 2022

