SMI 12’201 0.8%  SPI 15’475 0.9%  Dow 34’725 1.7%  DAX 15’407 0.6%  Euro 1.0405 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’152 0.4%  Gold 1’792 -0.2%  Bitcoin 34’767 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9304 -0.1%  Öl 91.2 0.7% 
1 Aktie kostenlos

Zalando Aktie [Valor: 25375574 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.01.2022 14:35:54

DGAP-NVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Zalando
68.21 CHF -0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.01.2022 / 14:35
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.01.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
262029094


31.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1274689  31.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274689&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Zalando

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen