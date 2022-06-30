Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
ENCAVIS Aktie [Valor: 923850 / ISIN: DE0006095003]
30.06.2022 20:49:00

DGAP-NVR: ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ENCAVIS
18.24 CHF -2.78%
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2022 / 20:49
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 27 Jun 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
161.030.176


30.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1388365  30.06.2022 

