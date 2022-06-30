|
30.06.2022 22:22:20
DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Diebold Nixdorf
4.23 CHF 0%
|
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
30.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1388379 30.06.2022
Werbung