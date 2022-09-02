|
02.09.2022 18:35:10
DGAP-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
02.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1434709 02.09.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|01.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.08.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.08.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.08.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.08.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.07.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
Wie steht es um die globalen Wachstumsprognosen? Wird es zu einer Rezession kommen? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Roxane Spitznagel, Ökonomin bei Vanguard, ob die Inflation bereits ihren Höhepunkt erreicht hat und wie weit die EZB die Zinsen anheben wird.
Inside Trading & Investment
|13:20