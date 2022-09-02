Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.09.2022 18:35:10

DGAP-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

BP
5.11 CHF 2.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.09.2022 / 18:35 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 31 Aug 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
19,864,173,675

02.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1434709  02.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1434709&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

01.09.22 BP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.08.22 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
09.08.22 BP Neutral Credit Suisse Group
05.08.22 BP Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

