<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.06.2019 08:15:57

DGAP-NVR: Basler AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Basler AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Basler AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.06.2019 / 08:15
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 18 Jun 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
10.500.000


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130229 59.00 % 8.50 %
Geberit / LafargeHolcim / Lonza 48130230 59.00 % 7.50 %
ABB N / Schindler PS / VAT Group 48130232 55.00 % 7.00 %

20.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

827909  20.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=827909&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Basler AGmehr Nachrichten