<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.06.2019 12:25:32

DGAP-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2019 / 12:25
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.06.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
49.962.955


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
Lonza Group N / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 48130264 69.00 % 9.25 %

30.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833359  30.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833359&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu ADVA SEmehr Nachrichten