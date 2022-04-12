DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Family channel RiC TV now available on MagentaTV at Deutsche Telekom and in HD quality

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Contract



12.04.2022

Corporate News

Your Family Entertainment AG

(WKN A161N1 / ISIN DE000A161N14 and WKN A3M QDJ / ISIN DE000A3MQDJ8)



Your Family Entertainment AG: Family channel RiC TV now available on MagentaTV at Deutsche Telekom and in HD quality



Munich, April 12th, 2022 - Today, Your Family Entertainment AG announced its new partnership with MagentaTV, the TV service of Deutsche Telekom. The popular family channel RiC TV has been made available to all customers of MagentaTV in Germany since 5 April 2022. Your Family Entertainment AG additionally announced that RiC TV is now also available in HD quality.

The cooperation with MagentaTV enables Your Family Entertainment AG to offer its advertising partners an extended reach of 4 million customers for the channel. RiC TV's entertaining and educational content is a perfect complement to the existing portfolio of MagentaTV for children and families.

The family channel RiC TV has delighted children and families in German-speaking countries for almost 10 years with its entertaining, educational and non-violent programmes. With over 33 million households in the DACH region covered, RiC TV is widely available via IPTV, streaming platforms, on YouTube as well as mobile TV platforms.



Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales at Your Family Entertainment AG: "We are proud to be able to offer RiC TV on MagentaTV and now also in HD quality! Working with such a major TV service gives us the opportunity to reach many new viewers with our entertaining and educational programmes. We are convinced that our cherished family channel will be met with great enthusiasm!"



About Your Family Entertainment AG

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: WKN A161N1 / ISIN DE000A161N14 and WKN A3M QDJ / ISIN DE000A3MQDJ8; ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Your Family Entertainment AG newly counts leading US-based children's entertainment company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its major shareholder. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG plan a far reaching cooperation to bring "Content with a Purpose" to audiences worldwide.



Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG

Laurence Robinet

Türkenstraße 87

80799 Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: Laurence.robinet@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv

www.rictv.de

www.fixundfoxi.tv