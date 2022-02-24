DGAP-News: Westwing Group SE: Conversion into European Public Stock Corporation Complete

DGAP-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter

24.02.2022 / 15:12

Westwing Group SE: Conversion into European Public Stock Corporation Complete

Munich, 24 February, 2022 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, announces the conversion of Westwing Group AG into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, SE) which was completed on 23 February, 2022 by entry in the commercial register and is hereby formally effective.

The new SE legal form complements Westwing as an eCommerce company present in eleven European countries with an international employee structure.

The previous dual structure of Supervisory Board and Management Board remains unchanged.

The new legal form has no fundamental impact on shareholders, contractual partners and customers.

About Westwing

Westwing is the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe with EUR 522m of revenue in 2021. Through its 'shoppable magazine', Westwing inspires its loyal home enthusiast customers with a curated product selection and combines that with gorgeous content. With unparalleled loyalty, Westwing is generating more than 80% of sales from repeat customers. Westwing's mission is: To inspire and make every home a beautiful home. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Munich. Westwing went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018 and is active in eleven European countries.

