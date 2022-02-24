SMI 11’549 -3.3%  SPI 14’592 -3.3%  Dow 33’132 -1.4%  DAX 13’913 -4.9%  Euro 1.0288 -0.9%  EStoxx50 3’797 -4.5%  Gold 1’953 2.3%  Bitcoin 32’710 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9228 0.5%  Öl 104.2 6.8% 
24.02.2022 15:12:35

DGAP-News: Westwing Group SE: Conversion into European Public Stock Corporation Complete

Westwing
16.39 EUR 0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Westwing Group SE: Conversion into European Public Stock Corporation Complete

24.02.2022 / 15:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Westwing Group SE: Conversion into European Public Stock Corporation Complete

Munich, 24 February, 2022 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, announces the conversion of Westwing Group AG into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, SE) which was completed on 23 February, 2022 by entry in the commercial register and is hereby formally effective.

The new SE legal form complements Westwing as an eCommerce company present in eleven European countries with an international employee structure.

The previous dual structure of Supervisory Board and Management Board remains unchanged.

The new legal form has no fundamental impact on shareholders, contractual partners and customers.

 

Contact:

Westwing Group SE

Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (89) 550 544 377

F. +49 (89) 550 544 445

E-Mail: ir@westwing.de

About Westwing

Westwing is the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe with EUR 522m of revenue in 2021. Through its 'shoppable magazine', Westwing inspires its loyal home enthusiast customers with a curated product selection and combines that with gorgeous content. With unparalleled loyalty, Westwing is generating more than 80% of sales from repeat customers. Westwing's mission is: To inspire and make every home a beautiful home. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Munich. Westwing went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018 and is active in eleven European countries.
Note: All figures are preliminary and unaudited.


24.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 550 544 377
Fax: +49 (89) 550 544 445
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1288029

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1288029  24.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288029&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

