DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE secures long-term financing with new credit lines and increases its financing flexibility

Wacker Neuson SE secures long-term financing with new credit lines and increases its financing flexibility

Wacker Neuson further expands collaboration with main banks Club deal provides stability and flexibility in a volatile environment

Long-term financing supports companys growth strategy

Munich, August 1, 2022 Wacker Neuson SE has signed loan agreements with its main banks for long-term credit line commitments at attractive conditions. These agreements increase the current credit volume from EUR 150 million to EUR 300 million.

The main banks in question are Deutsche Bank AG, UniCredit Bank AG, Commerzbank AG, Crédit Mutuel, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg all of which have long-standing relationships with Wacker Neuson. The flexible drawdown terms under these agreements give Wacker Neuson greater financial agility and secure its financial solidity in a volatile market climate.

When selecting financial instruments, we look for optimum planning security, flexibility and cost effectiveness. This club deal with our closest partner banks and resulting extension to our credit lines meet precisely these criteria and thus support the Wacker Neuson Groups long-term growth path, explains Christoph Burkhard, CFO of Wacker Neuson SE.

Complementing existing promissory notes (Schuldschein), the new club deal is a key financial pillar for Wacker Neuson. During the first half of 2022, Wacker Neuson repaid a mature promissory note in the amount of EUR 125 million and pulled forward part-repayment of a promissory note in US dollars in the amount of USD 40 million.

