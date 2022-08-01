DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: 260 apprentices and dual degree students are set to join Vonovia

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Vonovia SE: 260 apprentices and dual degree students are set to join Vonovia



01.08.2022 / 11:31

Job training for the future: 260 apprentices and dual degree students are set to join Vonovia

180 talented individuals will be starting their training in skilled trades in the new training year

80 new trainees and dual degree students will work in the area of commercial operations

Rolf Buch: At Vonovia, we offer good long-term prospects to our aspiring specialists

Bochum, Germany, 1 August 2022. The new training year marks the start of a future at Vonovia for many talented young people. A total of 260 talents, more than ever before, are starting their careers at Vonovia (including Deutsche Wohnen) in August and September. The residential real estate company has an above-average proportion of trainees among its workforce compared to other Dax companies, and its wide range of training opportunities once again underlines the immense importance of providing career opportunities for the younger generation. Including the new hires, Vonovia will be training nearly 690 young employees.

A well-trained workforce is a key factor in our success, both now and in the future, says Rolf Buch, CEO of Vonovia. I am delighted that we have been able to recruit so many young colleagues. We offer our aspiring specialists a high rate of retention after their training period and good long-term prospects.

In August, around 80 apprentices and dual degree students will be starting their training at Vonovia in the area of commercial operations at various locations across Germany. Training is offered in areas such as real estate management, business administration and office management. Training is also offered in combination with a bachelors degree, as a sandwich course involving both academic and vocational training, e.g. in economics or computer science.

August and September will also be the start of training for around 180 apprentices in skilled manual jobs at Vonovia. The company is offering career entrants training in seven vocational trades at over 20 sites, including equipment engineering, tiling, electronics, interior decorating and gardening.

Vonovia primarily trains skilled workers for its own needs. Anyone who does well in their training has a good chance of being taken on as a regular employee after their training and can look forward to excellent career prospects. In addition, they will benefit from numerous advantages such as high-quality professional equipment, a bonus program for midterm and final exams or participation in the employee share program.

We need motivated young talents, as Vonovias success would be unthinkable in the future without the people who work for us, says Henrik Teipel, Head of HR. This training year, we have recruited more trainees than ever before.

There are still vacancies for anyone currently interested in a traineeship at Vonovia. The sites with training opportunities in Germany include Berlin, Bielefeld, Bochum, Bremen, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Duisburg, Frankfurt am Main, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Hanover, Heidenheim, Kassel, Kiel, Lübeck, Mannheim, Munich and Stuttgart.



Further details about training, job opportunities and vacancies at Vonovia can be found at karriere.vonovia.de. The application period for the 2023 training year is expected to begin this fall.





