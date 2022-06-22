Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’528 0.5%  SPI 13’576 0.5%  Dow 30’775 0.8%  DAX 13’144 -1.1%  Euro 1.0167 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’465 -0.8%  Gold 1’841 0.4%  Bitcoin 19’496 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9606 -0.6%  Öl 112.6 -2.0% 
1 Aktie gratis
Vivoryon Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 58502545 / ISIN: NL00150002Q7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.06.2022 19:13:53

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2022

Vivoryon Therapeutics
7.78 EUR 5.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2022 (news with additional features)

22.06.2022 / 19:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2022

- All proposed resolutions approved

- All existing members re-appointed

- Board strengthened and diversified

 

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 22, 2022 Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced the appointment of Dr. Claudia Riedl and Samir Shah, MD, to its Non-Executive Board of Directors. Both appointments were approved during Vivoryons Annual General Meeting which took place today. All voting items, including the re-appointment of Charlotte Lohmann, Dr. Erich Platzer, Dr. Dinnies von der Osten and Jörg Neermann as members of the Companys Non-Executive Board, were approved with a large majority.

We are delighted to welcome Claudia Riedl and Samir Shah, both highly experienced professionals, to Vivoryons Board of Directors, said Dr. Erich Platzer, Chairman of Vivoryons Board of Directors. Beyond his current position as Head of Investor Relations at Novartis headquarters in Basel, Samir is a seasoned expert in the pharmaceutical industry who has held numerous leadership positions in the area of business development, commercial development and finance. He brings to Vivoryon profound expertise in leading several global franchises, including neurology/CNS, demonstrating his ability to successfully drive business performance for global pharmaceutical companies. Claudia is an accomplished leader in financial communications and investor relations with a wealth of senior executive experience and a proven track record of executing on corporate transformation strategies. Both new Board members are very well suited to help craft and implement value-creating strategies for the Company as we continue our efforts in bringing new treatment options to patients suffering from Alzheimers disease. On behalf of Vivoryon and the Board of Directors, I warmly welcome Claudia and Samir and look forward to working with them.
 

Samir Shah, MD, brings extensive senior executive, investor relations, business development, commercial and financial expertise to Vivoryon. In addition to his current role as Head of Investor Relations for Novartis, a company he has been with since 2004, he is a member of several executive groups and committees within the organization, including Finance Leadership Team, Innovation Management Board and Trust & Reputation Committee. Prior to Novartis, Dr. Shah spent more than 12 years at Merck Serono, where he led several global franchises, including neurology. He graduated as a physician from University of Sheffield, England and joined the pharmaceutical industry after completing his postgraduate medical training (MRCP). Dr. Shah also holds an MBA from the University of Warwick, England.
 

Dr. Claudia Riedls broad expertise includes senior advisory roles in a number of IPOs and financings in various geographies. During her more than 15-year tenure as Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at the German biotech MorphoSys until 2016, she supported the companys transformation and growth from a technology-focused antibody discovery and development enterprise into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. Subsequently, in a senior advisor capacity, she was instrumental in the companys successful secondary listing on Nasdaq in 2018. Following an apprenticeship at Deutsche Bank AG, Dr. Riedl studied biology and earned a PhD at Technical University, Munich, Germany.
 

Further information on the Companys AGM, including the voting results on all agenda items, can be found on Vivoryons website: https://www.vivoryon.com/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2022/

###


About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimers disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com

Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the Company), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Companys products and forecasts and statements as to when the Companys products may be available. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should and will and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Managements current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Companys future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication
Tel: +49 (0)345 555 99 30
Email: IR@vivoryon.com

Media Contact
Trophic Communications
Valeria Fisher
Tel: +49 175 8041816
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu
 

Additional features:

File: AGM 2022 outcome

22.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)345 555 9900
Fax: +49 (0)345 555 9901
E-mail: contact@vivoryon.com
Internet: www.vivoryon.com
ISIN: NL00150002Q7
WKN: A2QJV6
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1381655

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1381655  22.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381655&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Bearer Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

15:30 Moderna mit neuer Zulassung – Aktie erholt sich leicht
09:47 SMI-Anleger weiter verunsichert
09:28 Marktüberblick: FMC unter Druck
06:40 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Gut erholt in die neue Woche / Tesla Inc – Sprung nach oben
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
21.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
21.06.22 Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV
20.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.90
Short 11’198.85 13.26 WSSMAU
Short 11’613.57 8.67 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10’528.34 22.06.2022 17:31:11
Long 10’011.89 16.09 DSSMQU
Long 9’827.90 12.55 VSSM5U
Long 9’329.14 7.89 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Händler mahnen zur Vorsicht: Deutliche Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst noch in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mehrheitlich freundlich
Novartis-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Novartis will nach negativem Patentbescheid alle Optionen prüfen - EU-Zulassung für Lungenkrebs-Mittel Tabrecta
Stagflationssorgen: US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mit Verlusten
Hypothekar-Zinsen nach SNB-Zinsentscheidung auf Zehnjahreshoch
Suze Orman: Das ist "die einzige Vermögensklasse, die in Inflationszeiten" gewinnt
BlackRock rät Anlegern zu "defensivem Twist" im Depot
Nach Celsius-Schock: SEC-Vorsitzender Gensler warnt Krypto-Anleger eindringlich
Elon Musk: Tesla streicht jede zehnte Angestellten-Stelle - Tesla-Aktie gefragt
Clariant-Aktie im Minus: Organisations- und Führungsstruktur wird verschlankt
Holcim-Aktie beendet Handelstag in Rot. Übernahme des Dach- und Dämmstoffgeschäft von SES

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit