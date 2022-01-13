DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE reaches important milestones in 2021

DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Real Estate

VERIANOS SE reaches important milestones in 2021



13.01.2022 / 09:30

VERIANOS SE reaches important milestones in 2021

Fundraising for 2021 successfully completed with over EUR 100 million of managed equity

Assets under Management with planned exit prices in excess of EUR 400 million

Cologne, 13 January 2022 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has reached important milestones during the financial year 2021. The company now manages a total of more than EUR 100 million in equity via various investment vehicles in real estate with high value creation potential in Europe. For the existing real estate portfolio (assets under management), the company assumes a sales value of more than EUR 400 million. This includes numerous residential projects and district developments in German and Spanish metropolitan regions.

The capital increase completed at the end of 2021 has further strengthened VERIANOS SE's equity position and laid the foundation for further growth. At the turn of the year, further acquisitions were already made for a district development in the Rhineland region, and there is a healthy international acquisition pipeline for the year 2022.

Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "In 2022 we will continue our strong historical track record and realise investments with attractive value creation potential. We are increasingly looking for investment opportunities in the value-add/opportunistic segment with our current focus on Germany, Spain and Italy as well as portfolio transactions in the range of EUR 100 - 500 million, also on a pan-European basis. In addition, we are open to joint ventures alongside other investors where we can create significant value with our experience, especially in complex situations. Currently, there is strong investor interest in our segment, which is also due to the very high price levels and setback risks in numerous Core and Core+ assets. The market environment thus remains favourable for our further fundraising activities this year."

About VERIANOS

VERIANOS is a real estate private equity company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 5 and 25 million).

Contact:

VERIANOS SE

Tobias Bodamer

T +49 221 200 46 105

Mail: ir@verianos.com

Financial and business press:

IR.on AG

Martin Grünter

T +49 221 9140 970

Mail: verianos@ir-on.com