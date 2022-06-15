DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO AG aligns its Management Board structure with its international growth plans

|
Leipzig, June 15, 2022 The Supervisory Board of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG has approved the new Management Board structure. The executive responsibilities of the Management Board have been realigned in view of the Groups planned growth targets, increasing internationalisation and product diversification. The new structure has been expanded to include a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with a new finance department that will primarily be responsible for activities that were previously managed by Claus Sauter in addition to his role as CEO.
As a result, the Management Board will in future consist of six members. By unanimous resolution of the Supervisory Board, Olaf Tröber has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer. Olaf Tröber, who has until now been Head of Group Financing, Treasury and Business Development, will become a member of the Board from July 1, 2022.
A new technical department will be formed which will be led jointly by the experienced Management Board members Prof. Dr. Oliver Lüdtke and Theodor Niesmann. This combination will strengthen the Groups power and know-how in research and development, plant construction, and project development and management.
Bernd Sauter will be the Management Board member responsible for Europe, having previously managed VERBIOs procurement and logistics. Stefan Schreiber remains the Management Board member responsible for North America. His appointment has been extended ahead of schedule until June 30, 2027.
Alexander von Witzleben, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBIO AG, said: VERBIO is driving forward its internationalisation. VERBIO continues to invest in the diversification of its product portfolio, away from being purely a manufacturer of biofuels to becoming a leading provider of climate-friendly renewable products for a wide range of industrial applications. The new international regional structure reflects the individual nature of the markets with their ecological, regulatory and cultural differences. The new technology department bundles VERBIOs innovation power across all segments, and the new CFO position strengthens VERBIOs competence in Finance, ESG and Compliance. The new structure creates the conditions that are needed to accelerate international growth.
In future, Claus Sauter as Chief Executive Officer will be responsible for Global Business Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Post Merger Integration, Global Human Resources, and Global Marketing & Communications. In addition, he will manage VERBIOs activities in India, and will be responsible for the newly created Speciality Unit. This will undertake the development, production and marketing of renewable base components for the chemical industry as well as for the food and feed industry.
As the newly appointed member of the Management Board, Olaf Tröber will be responsible for the traditional finance department and capital markets communication that was previously managed by CEO Claus Sauter. In addition, he is responsible for global controlling, global IT, legal and compliance.
Olaf Tröber, a master in business administration, has held various managerial roles at VERBIO AG since 2007 and contributes many years of experience and expert knowledge. I am very much looking forward to helping to shape globalisation and growth of the Group in the future as a Member of the Management Board VERBIO, a member of the SDAX and the TecDAX, has earned its excellent position in the capital market, and we will continue to build on this in the coming years.
CEO Claus Sauter added: We have ambitious growth objectives, and to achieve them we need new structures that are appropriate to our global orientation. In future we will be offering base ingredients from renewable sources for the chemical industry and speciality products for the foodstuffs and feed industry, and we will start manufacturing synthetic methane and green hydrogen. To do this we need an optimal allocation of responsibilities and an enlarged Management Board. With his expert knowledge, Olaf Tröber will make a significant contribution to continuing VERBIOs equity story.
The new Management Board structure will be implemented in the course of the financial year 2022/2023.
