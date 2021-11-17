DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.
17 November 2021
Veganz Group AG
Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures
Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 19 October 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed Veganz Group AG, Berlin, Germany, (contact person: Alexandra Vázquez Bea; Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2936378 0) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:
|The Securities:
|
|Issuer:
|Veganz Group AG
|Guarantor (if applicable):
|Not applicable
|Aggregate nominal amount of the offer:
|547,120
|Description:
|Ordinary shares with no par value
|
|ISIN DE000A3E5ED2
|Offer price:
|EUR 87.00
|
|
|Stabilisation:
|
|Stabilisation manager:
|M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.)
Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
|Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option:
|71.363 ordinary shares with no par value
|Stabilisation marketplace:
|Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Xetra (XETR)
|
|
|Stabilisations:
|Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) and time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss)
|Purchase (P) / Sale (S)
|Nominal value
(pieces)
|Execution
price (0.0000)
|Currency code (ISO 4217)
|Market place (MIC-Code (ISO 10386)) of the stock exchange
|10.11.2021
09:15:12
|P
|5,000
|86.9000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:15:12
|P
|2,000
|86.9000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:15:41
|P
|500
|86.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:15:45
|P
|477
|86.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:15:46
|P
|23
|86.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:18:26
|P
|500
|83.6500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:34:06
|P
|42
|83.4000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:34:11
|P
|458
|83.4000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:43:06
|P
|100
|83.8500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:56:50
|P
|47
|82.8500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:56:50
|P
|42
|82.9000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
09:56:50
|P
|111
|83.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
13:03:12
|P
|85
|82.8500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
13:03:12
|P
|15
|82.9000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:09:06
|P
|8
|82.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:09:06
|P
|58
|81.9000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:09:06
|P
|353
|81.8000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:09:06
|P
|93
|82.4000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:09:18
|P
|100
|82.5000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:09:46
|P
|114
|82.8000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:09:46
|P
|147
|83.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:09:46
|P
|114
|82.8500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:09:46
|P
|625
|83.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:27:03
|P
|94
|83.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:27:03
|P
|253
|83.1500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:27:03
|P
|41
|83.2000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:41:14
|P
|5
|82.6500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:41:14
|P
|37
|82.9500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
16:41:14
|P
|58
|82.7000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
17:17:02
|P
|353
|83.8000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
17:17:02
|P
|104
|83.3000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
17:17:02
|P
|1,039
|83.3500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
17:17:02
|P
|3
|83.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
17:17:02
|P
|1
|83.2500
|EUR
|XETR
|10.11.2021
17:35:07
|P
|4000
|83.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|SUM DAY 10.11.2021
|
|17,000
[aggregated]
|84.8204
[weighted average price]
|EUR
|
|11.11.2021
09:04:11
|K
|500
|86.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
09:07:01
|P
|200
|83.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
12:08:12
|P
|50
|83.5000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
13:17:03
|P
|50
|83.5000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
14:56:55
|P
|45
|84.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
14:56:55
|P
|55
|83.9500
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
14:57:27
|P
|15
|84.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
14:57:27
|P
|10
|83.9500
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
14:59:10
|P
|25
|84.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
15:45:17
|P
|25
|84.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
16:36:18
|P
|250
|84.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
16:46:24
|P
|25
|84.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
17:04:51
|P
|50
|84.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
17:36:18
|P
|1,000
|84.6000
|EUR
|XETR
|11.11.2021
17:36:18
|P
|1,000
|84.6000
|EUR
|XETR
|SUM DAY 11.11.2021
|
|3,300
[aggregated]
|84.5899
[weighted average price]
|EUR
|
|12.11.2021
09:02:08
|P
|1.000
|84.6000
|EUR
|XETR
|12.11.2021
12:06:50
|P
|25
|86.0000
|EUR
|XETR
|12.11.2021
13:17:23
|P
|100
|85.9500
|EUR
|XETR
|12.11.2021
14:12:08
|P
|25
|86.9500
|EUR
|XETR
|SUM DAY 12.11.2021
|
|1,150
[aggregated]
|84.7989
[weighted average price]
|EUR
|
|TOTAL
|
|21,450
[aggregated]
|84.7838
[weighted average price]
|EUR
|
IMPORANT NOTICE
This disclosure is for informational purposes only. It may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, "United States"), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such publication, distribution or circulation would be unlawful. This disclosure does not constitute an offer to sell securities of Veganz Group AG ("Company") or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company ("Securities") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, nationals, residents or citizens of the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.
