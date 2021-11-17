SMI 12’600 0.3%  SPI 16’194 0.2%  Dow 35’958 -0.5%  DAX 16’251 0.0%  Euro 1.0507 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’401 0.0%  Gold 1’863 0.7%  Bitcoin 55’966 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9287 -0.1%  Öl 80.4 -2.3% 
17.11.2021 20:28:45

DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Veganz
101.50 EUR 2.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Veganz Group AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

17.11.2021 / 20:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.

17 November 2021

Veganz Group AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 19 October 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed Veganz Group AG, Berlin, Germany, (contact person: Alexandra Vázquez Bea; Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2936378 0) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities:  
Issuer: Veganz Group AG
Guarantor (if applicable): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer: 547,120
Description: Ordinary shares with no par value
  ISIN DE000A3E5ED2
Offer price: EUR 87.00
   
Stabilisation:  
Stabilisation manager: M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.)
Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option:		 71.363 ordinary shares with no par value
Stabilisation marketplace: Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Xetra (XETR)
   
 
Stabilisations:
Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) and time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value
(pieces)		 Execution
price (0.0000)		 Currency code (ISO 4217) Market place (MIC-Code (ISO 10386)) of the stock exchange
10.11.2021
09:15:12		 P 5,000 86.9000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:15:12		 P 2,000 86.9000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:15:41		 P 500 86.0000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:15:45		 P 477 86.0000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:15:46		 P 23 86.0000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:18:26		 P 500 83.6500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:34:06		 P 42 83.4000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:34:11		 P 458 83.4000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:43:06		 P 100 83.8500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:56:50		 P 47 82.8500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:56:50		 P 42 82.9000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
09:56:50		 P 111 83.0000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
13:03:12		 P 85 82.8500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
13:03:12		 P 15 82.9000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:09:06		 P 8 82.0000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:09:06		 P 58 81.9000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:09:06		 P 353 81.8000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:09:06		 P 93 82.4000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:09:18		 P 100 82.5000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:09:46		 P 114 82.8000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:09:46		 P 147 83.0000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:09:46		 P 114 82.8500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:09:46		 P 625 83.0000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:27:03		 P 94 83.0000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:27:03		 P 253 83.1500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:27:03		 P 41 83.2000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:41:14		 P 5 82.6500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:41:14		 P 37 82.9500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
16:41:14		 P 58 82.7000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
17:17:02		 P 353 83.8000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
17:17:02		 P 104 83.3000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
17:17:02		 P 1,039 83.3500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
17:17:02		 P 3 83.0000 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
17:17:02		 P 1 83.2500 EUR XETR
10.11.2021
17:35:07		 P 4000 83.0000 EUR XETR
SUM DAY 10.11.2021   17,000
[aggregated]		 84.8204
[weighted average price]		 EUR  
11.11.2021
09:04:11		 K 500 86.0000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
09:07:01		 P 200 83.0000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
12:08:12		 P 50 83.5000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
13:17:03		 P 50 83.5000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
14:56:55		 P 45 84.0000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
14:56:55		 P 55 83.9500 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
14:57:27		 P 15 84.0000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
14:57:27		 P 10 83.9500 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
14:59:10		 P 25 84.0000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
15:45:17		 P 25 84.0000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
16:36:18		 P 250 84.0000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
16:46:24		 P 25 84.0000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
17:04:51		 P 50 84.0000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
17:36:18		 P 1,000 84.6000 EUR XETR
11.11.2021
17:36:18		 P 1,000 84.6000 EUR XETR
SUM DAY 11.11.2021   3,300
[aggregated]		 84.5899
[weighted average price]		 EUR  
12.11.2021
09:02:08		 P 1.000 84.6000 EUR XETR
12.11.2021
12:06:50		 P 25 86.0000 EUR XETR
12.11.2021
13:17:23		 P 100 85.9500 EUR XETR
12.11.2021
14:12:08		 P 25 86.9500 EUR XETR
SUM DAY 12.11.2021   1,150
[aggregated]		 84.7989
[weighted average price]		 EUR  
TOTAL   21,450
[aggregated]		 84.7838
[weighted average price]		 EUR  
 

IMPORANT NOTICE

This disclosure is for informational purposes only. It may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, "United States"), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such publication, distribution or circulation would be unlawful. This disclosure does not constitute an offer to sell securities of Veganz Group AG ("Company") or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company ("Securities") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, nationals, residents or citizens of the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.


17.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Veganz Group AG
Warschauer Straße 32
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://veganz.de/
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2
WKN: A3E5ED
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1250023

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1250023  17.11.2021 

