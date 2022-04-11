DGAP-News: USU receives highest rating in Gartner(R) 'Voice of the Customer' report

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study results



11.04.2022 / 13:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





USU recognized as Customers' Choice by IT Service Management customers in EMEA

Möglingen, April 11, 2022 - USU is the only German manufacturer to be included in the new 2022 Gartner(R) Peer Insights(TM) 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools report. Compared with 15 of the world's leading IT service management (ITSM) tool vendors, USU was ranked highest in the overall rating for the EMEA deployment region. Due to the very positive ratings from ITSM customers, USU was recognized with 'Customers' Choice' seal for this region.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to expert-generated research such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. It can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Evaluation criteria include the performance of the product, as well as experience with sales, during implementation or rollout of the software, and support services. In the opinion of USU customers, USU IT Service Management achieves an overall rating of 4.8 out of a maximum possible 5.0 with 28 overall reviews (as of December 2021).

A USU customer from the service industry, for example, describes the solution as a "real treasure trove". In the summary of the evaluation, it says: "USU ITSM offers almost unlimited possibilities. It gives us the ability to create individual processes and workflows. If there's no standard solution for a requested feature, it's easy to integrate own developments. That offers many ways of automation."

"We are very pleased about the good customer rating and the recognition as Customers' Choice 2022. After all, customer trust and satisfaction have to be earned anew every day. That's why we work intensively on innovations and give everything to offer a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience," says Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President at USU.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com

GARTNER Disclaimer:



Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer: IT Service Management Tools, 03/30/2022. Gartner(R) and Peer Insights(TM) are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

USU Software AG



As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.



In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

Contact

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 300

E-mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108

E-mail: falk.sorge@usu.com