SMI 12’519 -0.1%  SPI 15’812 -0.4%  Dow 35’368 -1.5%  DAX 15’664 -0.7%  Euro 1.0378 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’251 -0.2%  Gold 1’812 -0.1%  Bitcoin 37’906 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9156 -0.2%  Öl 88.0 -0.6% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
UniDevice Aktie [Valor: 40774370 / ISIN: DE000A11QLU3]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.01.2022 09:00:02

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Sales EUR 350 million (- 13.6 %), net income EUR 3.0 million (- 14.3 %); dividend proposal 12 Cent

UniDevice
1.63 EUR 1.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
UniDevice AG: Sales EUR 350 million (- 13.6 %), net income EUR 3.0 million (- 14.3 %); dividend proposal 12 Cent (news with additional features)

19.01.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Investor News, 01/19/2022

UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 63415600
info@unidevice.de
 


UniDevice AG publishes preliminary and unaudited result 2021:
Sales EUR 350 million (- 13.6 %), net income EUR 3.0 million (- 14.3 %)

Schoenefeld, 01/19/2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that in the fiscal year 2021, which was characterized by disruptions in the international supply chains, there was a drop in sales and profits.
"According to current estimates, the proposed dividend for 2022 (from the profit for 2021) will again be 12 cents per share," says Dr. Christian Pahl, CEO of UniDevice.

About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company is the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include mobile phone service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

Additional features:

File: UniDevice AG: Sales EUR 350 million (- 13.6 %), net income EUR 3.0 million (- 14.3 %); dividend proposal 12 Cent

19.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: 030 63415600
E-mail: info@unidevice.de
Internet: www.unidevice.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3
WKN: A11QLU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1270062

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1270062  19.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270062&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu UniDevice AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten