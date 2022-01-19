DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Sales EUR 350 million (- 13.6 %), net income EUR 3.0 million (- 14.3 %); dividend proposal 12 Cent

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

UniDevice AG: Sales EUR 350 million (- 13.6 %), net income EUR 3.0 million (- 14.3 %); dividend proposal 12 Cent (news with additional features)



19.01.2022 / 09:00

Investor News, 01/19/2022

UniDevice AG Mittelstraße 7

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 63415600 info@unidevice.de



UniDevice AG publishes preliminary and unaudited result 2021:

Sales EUR 350 million (- 13.6 %), net income EUR 3.0 million (- 14.3 %)



Schoenefeld, 01/19/2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that in the fiscal year 2021, which was characterized by disruptions in the international supply chains, there was a drop in sales and profits.

"According to current estimates, the proposed dividend for 2022 (from the profit for 2021) will again be 12 cents per share," says Dr. Christian Pahl, CEO of UniDevice.

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company is the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include mobile phone service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.