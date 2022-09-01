DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: PV power generation planned over large hop-growing area Visit to Hallertau by Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Hubert Aiwanger

DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Augsburg, 01.09.2022 TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4), manufacturer of innovative, tubular solar modules, has joined forces with hop farmer Josef Wimmer to set up a demonstration plant for PV power generation via hop plants in Neuhub near Au in der Hallertau.

A real agri-photovoltaic system is to be erected as early as spring 2023, in which the particularly light TubeSolar modules will generate solar power at a height of about seven meters above the hop field and at the same time protect the hop plants from excessive solar radiation, hail and heavy rain.

Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Hubert Aiwanger was there in person to present the project and the companies involved, including TubeSolar AG, and explained: "PV modules over hop plantations can improve the profitability of classic hop farming. They offer the hops more shade and less evaporation. And electricity is generated in the process. This second mainstay is becoming increasingly important for farmers. PV systems and agriculture have a common future."

TubeSolar AG has already received funding of 10.8 million euros from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs for the development of the TubeSolar modules and the expansion of production in 2020.

The Bavarian state government is currently working intensively on the realisation of Agri-PV model projects. These are intended to demonstrate possible system concepts, provide scientific findings on the interactions between Agri-PV systems and agriculture, and subsequently serve as multipliers for further projects. With an area under hops of about 20,000 hectares, the Hallertau offers a technical potential of about 2.4 GWp, assuming 20 percent utilisation.

TubeSolar CTO Jürgen Gallina in conversation with Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Hubert Aiwanger

About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)

TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used in the agricultural sector, among others, and will span agricultural production areas. The modules are also to be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

