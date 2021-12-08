SMI 12’606 0.7%  SPI 16’095 0.6%  Dow 35’684 -0.1%  DAX 15’694 -0.8%  Euro 1.0449 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’238 -0.9%  Gold 1’782 -0.1%  Bitcoin 46’754 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9228 -0.2%  Öl 75.2 -0.2% 

TubeSolar Aktie
08.12.2021 16:36:07

DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG

TubeSolar
5.50 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Personnel
TubeSolar AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG

08.12.2021 / 16:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG

Augsburg, 08.12.2021: TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, XETRA, primary market Düsseldorf, m:access) announces a change in the company's supervisory board. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Herbert Seuling was elected Chairman. The new Supervisory Board member Stefan Müller, Chief Representative of Börsenmedien AG, was elected Deputy Chairman. The three-member Supervisory Board is completed by Jeanette Steinbach. The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Stefan Schütze, has resigned his seat.
The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to thank Stefan Schütze for his commitment to his mandate on the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG.


08.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TubeSolar AG
Berliner Allee 65
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 821 899 830 50
E-mail: ir@tubesolar.de
Internet: www.tubesolar.de
ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4
WKN: A2PXQD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1255682

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1255682  08.12.2021 

