DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG

Change in the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG
Augsburg, 08.12.2021: TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, XETRA, primary market Düsseldorf, m:access) announces a change in the company's supervisory board. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Herbert Seuling was elected Chairman. The new Supervisory Board member Stefan Müller, Chief Representative of Börsenmedien AG, was elected Deputy Chairman. The three-member Supervisory Board is completed by Jeanette Steinbach. The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Stefan Schütze, has resigned his seat.
The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to thank Stefan Schütze for his commitment to his mandate on the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG.
