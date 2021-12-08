DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG

DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Personnel

TubeSolar AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG



08.12.2021 / 16:36

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





08.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

