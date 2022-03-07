DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL subsidiary Montano launches first open-ended real estate special fund in the public sector segment

DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL subsidiary Montano launches first open-ended real estate special fund in the public sector segment



07.03.2022 / 10:00

Munich, 07.03.2022

TTL subsidiary Montano launches first open-ended real estate special fund in the public sector segment

Montano Real Estate's investment offer for distribution oriented institutional investors

Multi-investor fund "Montano Public Sector Fonds I" with balanced risk-return profile

First subscriptions/inflow of funds enable investment volume in the three-digit million range

Implementation of the planned expansion of the range of services offered by Montano

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) has advised its affiliated company Montano Real Estate GmbH, on the launch of the first open-ended real estate special fund in the public sector segment. Furthermore, TTL supported the independent investment manager for German commercial real estate in the fundraising of equity capital. Thus, the fund can already report significant equity capital contributions at the time of its launch and therefore achieves a potential total investment volume in the three-digit million euro range. The fund is supposed to invest a total of 500 million euros.

"Last year, TTL acquired a stake in Montano, paving the way for the company's future growth. A strategic cornerstone was the expansion of the product range with investment funds for institutional investors, which has now begun with the "Montano Public Sector Fonds I"," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG. "We advised Montano on the launch and granted access to investors in our network. The first subscriptions are proof of the great market interest. In this respect, we will continue to support Montano in the expansion of this business segment."

The fund focuses on core properties in the segment of office and special real estate with government or government-related users. The appeal of this asset class is due, among other things, to the fact that government-related users are always tenants with very good financial standing and, as a rule, long-term lease agreements. The indexing of the lease contracts with the public sector also offers good Inflation protection. "This is a perfect fit for distribution-oriented investors such as insurance companies and pension funds as well as proprietary investments of banks and savings banks," says Thomas H. Pohlmann, Managing Director at Montano Real Estate. Montano has many years of experience and a very good network in the rental business with government users.

In the selection of investment properties, Montano also deliberately pursues sustainable investment criteria. The fulfilment of relevant parameters is already evaluated by Montano in the acquisition process and taken into account in the fund's investment decisions. This responds to the increasing relevance of sustainability topics for investors and the public sector. In addition, the fund qualifies in accordance with Art. 8 of the Disclosure Regulation (Art. 8 der Offenlegungsverordnung).

About TTL

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009/Stock exchange symbol TTO) is a listed holding company focusing on the German real estate market. As a holding company, its aim is to enter into profitable investments, to accompany and develop them in order to participate in their value enhancement and to sustainably increase the earning power of TTL AG in the interest of its shareholders. TTL invests in both privately held and listed real estate companies with high dividends. In addition, TTL also participates in real estate projects and properties via platforms, whereby TTL Group provides mezzanine financing for these investments in addition to equity.

The Munich-based company is via TTL Real Estate GmbH invested in listed high-divi-dend real estate companies, primarily DIC Asset AG. At the same time, the company engages itself in real estate project developments, value-add properties and portfo-lios and plans to invest in further real estate portfolios in the future. Since the end of 2020, TTL AG has held a stake in Montano Real Estate GmbH, also based in Munich, the leading independent investment specialist in the German commercial real estate market.

About Montano

Montano Real Estate GmbH is one of the leading independent investment specialists in the German commercial real estate market with offices in Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin. Institutional investors find according to their risk profile safe as well as particularly high-yield investment products at Montano. Founded in 2013 by Ramin Rabeian and Sebastian Schöberl, the company's extensive experience in asset management for institutional and international investors has ensured steady growth and profitable increases in value well above the market level.

