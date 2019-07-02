DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Final Closing: TTL Group receives further EUR 9 million from the GEG sale

DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Disposal

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Final Closing: TTL Group receives further EUR 9 million from the GEG sale



02.07.2019 / 08:30

Munich, 2 July 2019



Final Closing: TTL Group receives further EUR 9 million from the GEG sale

Final closing faster than expected

Net cash inflow totalling EUR 165 million for TTL Real Estate GmbH

TTL Real Estate GmbH, an associated company of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) receives further EUR 9 million from the sale of GEG German Estate Group. After fulfilment of a still outstanding condition, the second and final closing took place faster than expected.

"We were able to conclude the sale of the GEG German Estate Group quickly. Now we can drive the growth of our transaction platform with all our strength", explains Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.

TTL Real Estate GmbH already received around EUR 160 million on 5 June 2019 as part of the first closing from the GEG sale. As of 1 July 2019, EUR 9 million will be added from the second closing. After deduction of transaction costs, the net cash inflow for TTL Real Estate GmbH amounts to EUR 165 million.



