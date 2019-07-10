DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG acquires areas for another 60 residential units CEO Sinner: We create affordable housing for young families

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate

Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG acquires areas for another 60 residential units CEO Sinner: We create affordable housing for young families



10.07.2019 / 10:30

Traumhaus AG acquires areas for another 60 residential units

CEO Sinner: We create affordable housing for young families

Wiesbaden, July 10, 2019 - Traumhaus AG is continuing on its growth path: in North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse, the company has acquired further plots of land and will build complete settlements thereon. On a total of more than 12,000 square meters, around 60 terraced houses and semi-detached houses are being built. In Wesseling near Cologne, sales began shortly after the purchase of the area. In Wölfersheim - located in the catchment area of ​​Frankfurt - building law is expected until the end of next year.

As a result, Traumhaus AG now has 29 own project properties for settlement construction. The CEO of Traumhaus AG, Otfried Sinner, said today at the company's headquarters in Wiesbaden: "The key to our further growth is the acquisition and the stock of construction sites. The new areas fit perfectly into the successful model of Traumhaus AG: the foundation of complete settlements. In this way, we make peripheral areas attractive and take pressure from the demand in the centers." Added to this is a quarter of a century of experience in serial and standardised construction in solid construction, stone on stone. This further reduces the costs for the builders. "Traumhaus AG makes housing affordable for young families again. Following a tried-and-tested concept, we are creating a livable environment for them." In doing so, the company is showing a solution in the midst of the heated debate on affordable housing.

This model is particularly popular with municipalities. Sinner: "Traumhaus AG is currently planning more than 1,200 terraced and semi-detached houses on its own land as well as 18 multi-family houses. This means that 20 percent more units nationwide are in the planning stage than at the same time last year."

About the company

Traumhaus AG is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction in solid construction. Founded in 1993, the company is one of the ten largest manufacturers of terraced and semi-detached houses in Germany. The portfolio has recently been expanded to include urban apartment houses. A key success factor is the sophisticated standardisation of all process steps. To this end, Traumhaus AG covers the entire value chain: from purchase of land (from 3,500 square meters) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent supervision of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing." The company has been listed in the m: access segment of the Munich stock exchange since August 2018. The share is also traded on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.

Contact Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Contact Public Relations

Torsten Biallas, b-communication

+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605

t.biallas@b-communication.de