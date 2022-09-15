Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.09.2022 12:13:06

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: New member of the management at Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus
10.30 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel
Traumhaus AG: New member of the management at Traumhaus AG

15.09.2022 / 12:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


New member of the management at Traumhaus AG
 

Since 01.09.2022 as head of planning - project management in the company

 

Wiesbaden, 15.09.2022: Traumhaus AG expands the management of the group of companies since September 1, 2022 with Diplom-Ingenieur Dirk Haarbach as Head of Planning and Project Management in close cooperation with CEO Otfried Sinner.

 

"With Dirk Haarbach, we are hiring a construction and project manager with extensive expertise in the coordination of large-scale construction projects who, as Technical Director and Head in Project Development, can look back on extensive experience, including in interdisciplinary team management," CEO Otfried Sinner announced the new personnel appointment.

 

Dirk Haarbach is responsible for the planning departments and sampling. The areas of precast walls away from production, new developments and innovations are also part of his sphere of activity. His previous project successes include "Am Generalshof" and "Kokoni" in Berlin.

 


About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bußmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

 

Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

 

Media contact:
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Klaus-Karl Becker
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

 


15.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1443227

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1443227  15.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1443227&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

