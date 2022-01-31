DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Change in the Executive Board of tick-TS AG executed

DGAP-News: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel

tick Trading Software AG: Change in the Executive Board of tick-TS AG executed



31.01.2022 / 16:07

Gerd Goetz leaves the company's Executive Board at his own request

Carsten Schölzki becomes sole Executive Board member with strong management team

As tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, Symbol: TBX) already announced on 21 June 2021, the contract of Executive Board member Gerd Goetz expired on 31 January 2022 and was not extended at his own request.

"After more than ten years as a member of the supervisory board and five years as a member of the executive board, I will accompany tick-TS AG in my new role as a management consultant in the future. I look forward to an equally constructive, successful and cordial collaboration as before," Gerd Goetz explains on his departure.

Matthias Hocke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of tick-TS AG: "Gerd Goetz has supported tick-TS since its foundation as a source of advice and impetus. He has accompanied and in part made possible many of the innovations that make up tick-TS's products. Thanks to him, tick-TS AG is excellently positioned today to help shape European securities trading. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Gerd Goetz for his work and the consistent further development of tick-TS AG and wish him all the best in his professional and private life and look forward to working with him in the future."

Carsten Schölzki: "A big thank you to Gerd Goetz for the many years of excellent cooperation until the handover. It is a good feeling to be able to continue to rely on him as an inspiring sparring partner. The whole team and I personally wish him all the best and much success for his future."

When the company became a public limited company in 2006, Gerd Goetz became a member of the supervisory board of tick-TS AG and thus an essential support for the company's management. After the death of Oliver Wagner, the founder and former CEO of tick-TS AG, Gerd Goetz took over responsibility for the operational business together with Matthias Hocke in 2017 and helped to successfully lead tick-TS out of this difficult period.



In future, tick-TS will be led by the sole director Carsten Schölzki and a strengthened senior management team. In addition to the employees who have already been active for many years, two further high-calibre executives, Wolfgang Erdmann (Product Management) and Sören Ploschke (Finance), have been recruited. While Wolfgang Erdmann, as an industry expert, can draw on more than 25 years of experience in the IT and product environment of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Sören Ploschke brings diverse know-how and expertise in the area of corporate finance and investor relations through his many years of work at Ernst & Young and FinLab AG.



About tick Trading Software AG



When tick Trading Software AG was founded in 2002, Oliver Wagner , Matthias Hocke, Ingo Hillen and sino AG set themselves the goal of developing one of the most professional and advanced trading platforms. With the TradeBase MX platform, tick-TS AG now successfully makes this available to its customers worldwide. For several years now, in addition to the TBMX platform, direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, the company's own hosting and housing infrastructure as well as an e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations have completed the company's portfolio.



