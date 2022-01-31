|
DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Change in the Executive Board of tick-TS AG executed
|
DGAP-News: Tick Trading Software AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
As tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, Symbol: TBX) already announced on 21 June 2021, the contract of Executive Board member Gerd Goetz expired on 31 January 2022 and was not extended at his own request.
"After more than ten years as a member of the supervisory board and five years as a member of the executive board, I will accompany tick-TS AG in my new role as a management consultant in the future. I look forward to an equally constructive, successful and cordial collaboration as before," Gerd Goetz explains on his departure.
Matthias Hocke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of tick-TS AG: "Gerd Goetz has supported tick-TS since its foundation as a source of advice and impetus. He has accompanied and in part made possible many of the innovations that make up tick-TS's products. Thanks to him, tick-TS AG is excellently positioned today to help shape European securities trading. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Gerd Goetz for his work and the consistent further development of tick-TS AG and wish him all the best in his professional and private life and look forward to working with him in the future."
Carsten Schölzki: "A big thank you to Gerd Goetz for the many years of excellent cooperation until the handover. It is a good feeling to be able to continue to rely on him as an inspiring sparring partner. The whole team and I personally wish him all the best and much success for his future."
When the company became a public limited company in 2006, Gerd Goetz became a member of the supervisory board of tick-TS AG and thus an essential support for the company's management. After the death of Oliver Wagner, the founder and former CEO of tick-TS AG, Gerd Goetz took over responsibility for the operational business together with Matthias Hocke in 2017 and helped to successfully lead tick-TS out of this difficult period.
About tick Trading Software AG
Carsten Schölzki (CEO)
Die tick Trading Software AG ist an der Börse Düsseldorf notiert - ISIN DE000A0LA304.
31.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LA304
|WKN:
|A0LA30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1274782
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274782 31.01.2022
