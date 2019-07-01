<
01.07.2019 07:30:02

DGAP-News: The Nordex Group to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA

The Nordex Group to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA

01.07.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Utility orders N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with a total capacity of 180 MW
     

Hamburg, 01 July 2019. End of June the Nordex Group has received a further order for 38 turbines from the N149/4.0-4.5 Delta4000 series, which will be the second of its kind installed at a U.S. wind energy project. The wind turbines, which will be installed at a Texas wind farm that has a proposed energy generating capacity of approximately 180-megawatts will be delivered in the summer of 2020.

The order includes supply and delivery of the wind turbines with an operation range of 4.8 MW. A Premium Service Agreement with a term of 5 years will also be included.
 

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
 

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
 

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 833403

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833403  01.07.2019 

