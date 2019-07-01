|
01.07.2019 07:30:02
DGAP-News: The Nordex Group to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA
|
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
The Nordex Group to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA
Hamburg, 01 July 2019. End of June the Nordex Group has received a further order for 38 turbines from the N149/4.0-4.5 Delta4000 series, which will be the second of its kind installed at a U.S. wind energy project. The wind turbines, which will be installed at a Texas wind farm that has a proposed energy generating capacity of approximately 180-megawatts will be delivered in the summer of 2020.
The order includes supply and delivery of the wind turbines with an operation range of 4.8 MW. A Premium Service Agreement with a term of 5 years will also be included.
The Nordex Group - a profile
For more information, please contact:
Contact for investors:
01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|833403
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
833403 01.07.2019
Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|DGAP-News: The Nordex Group to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|DGAP-News: Nordex Group erhält Auftrag über 38 Delta4000-Turbinen aus den USA (EQS Group)
|
27.06.19
|Nordex schlägt erneut zu - wann kommt die Aktie in Fahrt? (Der Aktionär)
|
27.06.19
|DGAP-News: The Nordex Group signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia (EQS Group)
|
27.06.19
|DGAP-News: Die Nordex Group nimmt in Kroatien 58 MW unter Vertrag (EQS Group)
|
25.06.19
|Nordex-Aktie: Sollten Anleger jetzt schnell verkaufen? (Der Aktionär)
|
21.06.19
|Nordex: Das darf doch nicht wahr sein (Der Aktionär)