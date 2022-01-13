DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG delivers EUR 55,3 million Group revenue beating FY 2021 guidance and announces the world's first Web3 crypto social trading platform NAGAX

DGAP-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Product Launch

The NAGA Group AG delivers EUR 55,3 million Group revenue beating FY 2021 guidance and announces the world's first Web3 crypto social trading platform NAGAX



NAGA delivers EUR 55,3 million Group revenue beating FY 2021 guidance and announces the world's first Web3 crypto social trading platform NAGAX

NAGA's 2021 unaudited preliminary Group figures at a glance:

- Another record year: Revenue of EUR 55,3 million, up 126% vs guidance of EUR 50 million

- EBITDA of EUR 12,8 million, up 93% YoY

- Traded volume up by 107% to EUR 250 billion

- Trades up by 60% to 10 million

- Copy trading nearly tripled to 4.8 million trades

Hamburg, January 13th, 2022 - NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, has exceeded its revenue guidance for 2021 according to unaudited preliminary figures.

Consolidated group revenue more than doubled to around EUR 55.3 million compared to previous year (2020: EUR 24.4 million). The strong growth is underlined by a record EBITDA of EUR 12.8 million, which is also almost a doubling compared to 2020 (EUR 6.6 million). Furthermore, NAGA reports that over 277,000 new accounts joined its trading platform, a 128% increase compared to last year (2020: 122,000 new accounts).

Traded volume in 2021 reached EUR 250 billion for the first time, which means that the company was also able to double this metric compared to 2020 (EUR 121 billion). In addition, NAGA executed more than 10 million real-money transactions, an increase of 60% compared to 2020 (6.3 million). Notably, the strongest growth metric is the copy-trading activity. In 2021 NAGA saw over 4.8 million trades copied via its unique Auto Copy tool, that is almost tripling compared to 2020 (1.7 million copied trades).

"2021 was a fantastic year for NAGA. We have delivered another record year and achieved several milestones along the way. The investments in growth and the continuous acceleration of our marketing activities have paid off. Additionally, we have launched great products such as NAGA Pay, improved our platform and welcomed strategic investors to our cap table. 2022 will be another eventful year. We expect to be among the fastest growing neo-brokers, by gaining further market share in existing markets but also by expanding into new markets, while also increasingly focusing on the crypto and DeFi space with our brand-new platform NAGAX", comments Benjamin Bilski, Founder and CEO of NAGA.

Launch of NAGAX in Q1 2022

NAGA announces the launch of a brand-new social trading platform focused on cryptocurrencies: NAGAX,

The platform aims to offer:

- A unique Web3 social trading experience

- A spot exchange supporting over 700 tradable assets

- A futures and derivatives exchange

- A crypto-currency wallet with top level security

- An inbuilt NFT platform

- A staking platform

- A launchpad for promising projects

- Educational video content in the Learn-platform against rewards

The platform will offer a globally unique "Web3 Social Investing Feed" which automatically converts each user generated content on the platform into an NFT that can be monetized.

"With NAGA we have built one of the most innovative brokerage platforms in the industry - driven by social interaction and ultimately copy trading. Also, we gained unique insights between content creators and influencers and their needs. However, we believe that Decentralized Finance (DeFi) will be one of the strongest growing segments in the financial space and therefore will combine our knowledge with all our innovation capabilities and breadth of experience. With our brand new Web3 Social Investing Feed we believe to set a new standard in the world of financial influencers, improving their capabilities to serve their audience better, while offering instant monetisation of their content bypassing the middleman", says Bilski.

He also adds: "A financial influencer, for example, who offers premium content such as trading signals or technical analysis, posts the content and can directly set a price and availability. The post is automatically converted to an NFT. Any user who has access to an Ethereum-based wallet can unlock the content immediately. Each content is thus tokenized and can even be traded as an NFT itself. And of course, NAGAX will offer traders the opportunity to copy influencers' crypto trades for more than 700 assets via the social feed. The crypto world is highly fragmented. Crypto traders are literally forced to follow and join multiple groups and accounts across different platforms in order not to miss out. Crypto influencers, on the other hand, have to manage a wide variety of channels and monetization streams. Hence, we believe that our concept of content, direct monetization for influencers and copy trading on cryptocurrencies will experience great demand and will create a strong new source of revenue for NAGA."

The first version of NAGAX will launch within Q1 2022.

NAGAs CEO Benjamin Bilski will hold a recorded webinar on Friday the 14th of January at 15:00 (CET) and present NAGAX in detail. To join please visit https://naga.com/academy/webinars/936

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative ﬁntech company that has developed a socially enhanced ﬁnancial system that creates a uniﬁed and seamless experience across personal ﬁnance and investing. Its proprietary platform offers a range of products ranging from trading, investing, and cryptocurrencies to a physical VISA card and social investing features such as a Feed, a Messenger and Auto-Copy. NAGA is a synergistic all-in-one solution that's accessible and inclusive, and that provides a better way to trade, invest, connect, earn, acquire and pay, across both ﬁat and crypto.



