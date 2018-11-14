DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg and PŸUR continue their partnership

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders

Tele Columbus AG: Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg and PŸUR continue their partnership



14.11.2018 / 09:58

PRESS RELEASE

State-of-the-art multimedia access for more than 10,000 Berlin households

Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg and PŸUR continue their partnership



- Prolongation ahead of time for existing contracts

- Further fibre expansion planned



Berlin, 14. November 2018. During the process of prolongation talks Tele Columbus AG extended its existing contracts ahead of time with the WGLi Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg e.G. (WGLi) for the supply of telecommunication services. With this agreement Tele Columbus, under its brand PŸUR, remains responsible for the supply of cable TV, fixed-line telephony and broadband internet to 10,000 homes of Berlin's largest housing association.

The supply of the WGLi's premises rests on a state-of-the-art network infrastructure in which the fibre either reaches or enters the building. The entire network supplying the WGLi is already fully two-way upgraded and hence is also capable of delivering broadband internet and fixed-line telephony signals besides radio and cable TV. Thanks to the proximity to PŸUR's Berlin-based fibre-ring bandwidths of up to 400 mbit/s are possible. Moreover PŸUR is going to build-out further parts of the network towards FTTB thereby bringing fibre into the buildings. These measures will ensure that the continuously rising demand for higher bandwidths by the cooperative's members will be met well into the gigabit age over the next years. Additionally this will include a state-of-the-art broadband internet expansion for newly planned construction projects of the WGLi.

"The new agreement allows us to connect the apartments of the WGLi on a long-term basis with at-scale and future-proof bandwidth. Moreover, we are happy to continue to supply Berlin's largest housing association", explains Jean-Pascal Roux, Chief Sales Officer Housing Industry & Infrastructure at Tele Columbus.

From the WGLi's perspective the continuity of supply is a plus for its members. "Both the proximity to the customers as well as the possibilities for connecting our premises to the local satellite head-ends and fibre nodes will allow us going forward to guarantee the future supply of TV and broadband internet services", comment Ms Monika Thiele and Mr Thomas Kleindienst (members of the WGLi's management board). "The demands towards the supply of multimedia are continuously increasing. Therefore it is important for us to differentiate ourselves in the rental market in order to be successful in renting out our apartments and ensure long and stable tenant relationships".



About us

The SDAX-listed Tele Columbus AG is Germany's third-largest cable network operator. Its brand PŸUR stands for simplicity, performance and fairness in relation to TV and telecommunication products. Via its state-of-the-art fibre network PŸUR offers high-speed broadband internet including fixed-line telephony as well as more than 250 TV channels on a digital entertainment platform which combines linear TV with streaming services. To its housing association partners PŸUR offers flexible models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities Tele Columbus Group is actively supporting the fibre-based broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions via its fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015 Tele Columbus AG is traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange and since June 2015 listed in the SDAX.



