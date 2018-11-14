<
14.11.2018 09:58:28

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg and PŸUR continue their partnership

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders
Tele Columbus AG: Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg and PŸUR continue their partnership

14.11.2018 / 09:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

State-of-the-art multimedia access for more than 10,000 Berlin households

Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg and PŸUR continue their partnership
 

- Prolongation ahead of time for existing contracts

- Further fibre expansion planned
 

Berlin, 14. November 2018. During the process of prolongation talks Tele Columbus AG extended its existing contracts ahead of time with the WGLi Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg e.G. (WGLi) for the supply of telecommunication services. With this agreement Tele Columbus, under its brand PŸUR, remains responsible for the supply of cable TV, fixed-line telephony and broadband internet to 10,000 homes of Berlin's largest housing association.

The supply of the WGLi's premises rests on a state-of-the-art network infrastructure in which the fibre either reaches or enters the building. The entire network supplying the WGLi is already fully two-way upgraded and hence is also capable of delivering broadband internet and fixed-line telephony signals besides radio and cable TV. Thanks to the proximity to PŸUR's Berlin-based fibre-ring bandwidths of up to 400 mbit/s are possible. Moreover PŸUR is going to build-out further parts of the network towards FTTB thereby bringing fibre into the buildings. These measures will ensure that the continuously rising demand for higher bandwidths by the cooperative's members will be met well into the gigabit age over the next years. Additionally this will include a state-of-the-art broadband internet expansion for newly planned construction projects of the WGLi.

"The new agreement allows us to connect the apartments of the WGLi on a long-term basis with at-scale and future-proof bandwidth. Moreover, we are happy to continue to supply Berlin's largest housing association", explains Jean-Pascal Roux, Chief Sales Officer Housing Industry & Infrastructure at Tele Columbus.

From the WGLi's perspective the continuity of supply is a plus for its members. "Both the proximity to the customers as well as the possibilities for connecting our premises to the local satellite head-ends and fibre nodes will allow us going forward to guarantee the future supply of TV and broadband internet services", comment Ms Monika Thiele and Mr Thomas Kleindienst (members of the WGLi's management board). "The demands towards the supply of multimedia are continuously increasing. Therefore it is important for us to differentiate ourselves in the rental market in order to be successful in renting out our apartments and ensure long and stable tenant relationships".
 

About us

The SDAX-listed Tele Columbus AG is Germany's third-largest cable network operator. Its brand PŸUR stands for simplicity, performance and fairness in relation to TV and telecommunication products. Via its state-of-the-art fibre network PŸUR offers high-speed broadband internet including fixed-line telephony as well as more than 250 TV channels on a digital entertainment platform which combines linear TV with streaming services. To its housing association partners PŸUR offers flexible models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities Tele Columbus Group is actively supporting the fibre-based broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions via its fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015 Tele Columbus AG is traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange and since June 2015 listed in the SDAX.
 

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Contact:
Silke Bernhardt
Director Corporate Communications
Phone +49 (30) 3388 4177
Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999
presse@telecolumbus.de
www.telecolumbus.com

14.11.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Tele Columbus AG
Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
10553 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 3388 4177
Fax: +49 (0)30 3388 9 1999
E-mail: silke.bernhardt@pyur.com
Internet: www.telecolumbus.com
ISIN: DE000TCAG172
WKN: TCAG17
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

745589  14.11.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=745589&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Tele Columbus AG 3.70 9.81% Tele Columbus AG

