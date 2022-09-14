Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'769 -1.1%  SPI 13'781 -1.3%  Dow 31'135 0.1%  DAX 13'028 -1.2%  Euro 0.9604 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'568 -0.5%  Gold 1'697 -0.3%  Bitcoin 19'190 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9624 0.0%  Öl 94.3 0.8% 
0 CHF Kommission
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Aktie [Valor: 37072078 / ISIN: US3455231049]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.09.2022 22:05:10

DGAP-News: Tel Aviv Investor Conference Recorded Summary Now Available Online

Foresight Autonomous Holdings
0.66 USD 0.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Tel Aviv Investor Conference Recorded Summary Now Available Online

14.09.2022 / 22:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (Foresight or the Company), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announces that a recorded summary of the investor conference held in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today, September 14, 2022, is now available on the Companys website. Click here to listen to the recording.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-sight accident-prevention solutions.

Foresights vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/


News Source: News Direct

14.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
United States
ISIN: US3455231049
EQS News ID: 1442813

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1442813  14.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442813&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

15:20 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:20 Commerzbank mit vorsichtigem Optimismus
11:46 KeyInvest Product News
09:48 Marktüberblick: RWE stemmt sich gegen den Negativ-Trend
08:52 US-Inflation bleibt hoch
08:17 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? Markets down📉 GBP performance 💷 Inditex earnings 💰
05:35 Marktupdate 14 September: Preisdaten vermiesen die Stimmung
13.09.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 9.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf FedEx Corp
12.09.22 DAX Ausblick – US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus
09.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'292.82 16.58 USSMMU
Short 11'416.68 13.91 WSSMBU
Short 11'868.28 8.76 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10'769.17 14.09.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'239.63 16.09 OSSMLU
Long 10'089.16 13.15 DSSMQU
Long 9'593.82 8.23 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Preisdaten: US-Börsen büssen -- SMI schliesst unter der 11'000 Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Mehrheitlich kleine Gewinne in Fernost
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefrot: Ruf der CS angeschlagen nach Pannenserie
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS will höhere Dividende an Aktionäre ausschütten - Aktienrückkäufe angekündigt - UBS spürt Zurückhaltung der Kunden
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI und DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Wall Street schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
US-Inflation drückt Euro unter Parität zum Dollar - EUR/CHF unter 0,95
Historiker Niall Ferguson: Die kommenden Finanzschocks könnten noch schlimmer werden als in den 1970ern
Solarboom in der Schweiz: Wie Anleger profitieren können
US-Inflation schwächt sich im August nur leicht ab - Kernteuerung steigt
Bouygues-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Amag übernimmt Schweizer Energiepionier Helion - Strom zum Elektroauto wird mitgeliefert
Australierin erhält von Krypto-Bank versehentlich Millionenbetrag - und verschwindet mit dem Geld

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit