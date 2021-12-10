DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: APAC expert Hera Kitwan Siu appointed as Supervisory Board Member of TeamViewer AG

DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Personnel

APAC expert Hera Kitwan Siu appointed as Supervisory Board Member of TeamViewer AG

GOPPINGEN, December 10, 2021: TeamViewer AG, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the appointment of Ms Hera Kitwan Siu as the newest member of the company's Supervisory Board. With Ms Hera Kitwan Siu and Ms Sojung Lee, who recently joined TeamViewer's Senior Leadership Team as the new President APAC, the company wins two proven experts with extensive knowledge of the important Asian markets, thereby significantly strengthening its expertise in one of TeamViewer's key growth regions.

Hera Kitwan Siu has served in various executive and leadership roles at leading global technology and software companies including SAP, Nokia and most recently as CEO of Greater China for Cisco Systems. She currently serves as a strategic advisor for technology companies such as the Digital China Group, with particular focus on C-level advisory. Besides her role on the board of directors of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Ohio, USA, she also is a member of the board of directors of Vallourec S.A., France.

Abraham Peled, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at TeamViewer, said: "We are delighted to welcome Hera as a member of TeamViewer's Supervisory Board. Her outstanding track record of leadership positions in the global tech industry, and her experience across almost all APAC markets will add valuable insights and perspectives to our work."

Hera Kitwan Siu said: "TeamViewer enables companies of all sizes and all industries to digitalize their processes and create massive added value for themselves and their clients. I am excited to join the Supervisory Board of this leading global tech company and contribute to enlarging its footprint in the highly dynamic APAC region and globally."

As announced earlier, Siu was recommended to the court as new member of TeamViewer's Supervisory Board after Holger Felgner retired from the Board this summer. Her official appointment by the court shall be formally confirmed by TeamViewer's shareholders as part of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

