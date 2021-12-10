SMI 12’612 0.1%  SPI 16’104 0.1%  Dow 35’755 0.0%  DAX 15’639 -0.3%  Euro 1.0441 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’208 -0.6%  Gold 1’772 -0.2%  Bitcoin 44’331 0.4%  Dollar 0.9251 0.1%  Öl 74.0 0.0% 

TeamViewer Aktie [Valor: 50049146 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.12.2021 08:30:04

DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: APAC expert Hera Kitwan Siu appointed as Supervisory Board Member of TeamViewer AG

TeamViewer
12.40 CHF -2.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Personnel
TeamViewer AG: APAC expert Hera Kitwan Siu appointed as Supervisory Board Member of TeamViewer AG

10.12.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

APAC expert Hera Kitwan Siu appointed as Supervisory Board Member of TeamViewer AG

GOPPINGEN, December 10, 2021: TeamViewer AG, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the appointment of Ms Hera Kitwan Siu as the newest member of the company's Supervisory Board. With Ms Hera Kitwan Siu and Ms Sojung Lee, who recently joined TeamViewer's Senior Leadership Team as the new President APAC, the company wins two proven experts with extensive knowledge of the important Asian markets, thereby significantly strengthening its expertise in one of TeamViewer's key growth regions.

Hera Kitwan Siu has served in various executive and leadership roles at leading global technology and software companies including SAP, Nokia and most recently as CEO of Greater China for Cisco Systems. She currently serves as a strategic advisor for technology companies such as the Digital China Group, with particular focus on C-level advisory. Besides her role on the board of directors of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Ohio, USA, she also is a member of the board of directors of Vallourec S.A., France.

Abraham Peled, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at TeamViewer, said: "We are delighted to welcome Hera as a member of TeamViewer's Supervisory Board. Her outstanding track record of leadership positions in the global tech industry, and her experience across almost all APAC markets will add valuable insights and perspectives to our work."

Hera Kitwan Siu said: "TeamViewer enables companies of all sizes and all industries to digitalize their processes and create massive added value for themselves and their clients. I am excited to join the Supervisory Board of this leading global tech company and contribute to enlarging its footprint in the highly dynamic APAC region and globally."

As announced earlier, Siu was recommended to the court as new member of TeamViewer's Supervisory Board after Holger Felgner retired from the Board this summer. Her official appointment by the court shall be formally confirmed by TeamViewer's shareholders as part of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

###

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press Contact

Martina Dier
Director, Communications
Phone: +49 (0)7161 97200 10
E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com
 		  
 

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels.


10.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
Fax: +49 7161 60692 335
E-mail: ir@teamviewer.com
Internet: www.teamviewer.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
WKN: A2YN90
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1256312

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1256312  10.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256312&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu TeamViewer

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TeamViewer

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
09.12.21 TeamViewer Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.12.21 TeamViewer Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
26.11.21 TeamViewer Halten DZ BANK
16.11.21 TeamViewer Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.11.21 TeamViewer Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf 

Nach dem Omikron Kursrückschlag haben sich die Kurse wieder stabilisiert und die Verluste zu einem guten Teil bereits wieder aufgeholt. Was die Gründe sind; ob sich dies fortsetzen kann und worauf Anleger diese Woche schauen sollten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Dufry AG
09.12.21 Tui stockt Angebot auf – Aktie vom Jahrestief erholt
09.12.21 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh enttäuscht
09.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs ohne vorzeitige Rückzahlung
09.12.21 Weekly-Hits: USA – Wachstumsserie setzt sich fort / Daimler – Abspaltung als Neubeginn
09.12.21 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
07.12.21 Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV
03.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TeamViewer 12.40 -2.09% TeamViewer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie leicht im Minus: Augenmittel erzielt gute Ergebnisse in Behandlung von DME
Zur Rose-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Kapitalerhöhung durchgeführt - Platzierungspreis bei 290 Franken
Nestlé-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Nestlé reduziert Beteiligung an L'Oréal
Credit Suisse-Aktien nach "Corona-Fauxpas" des CS-Präsidenten im Minus - weitere Rückerstattung für Greensill-Fonds geplant
BioNTech-Aktie rot: Booster erhöhen Impfschutz deutlich - EMA: Booster-Impfung schon nach drei Monaten möglich
Chinas Regierung will Evergrande nicht zur Hilfe kommen
Dow schliesst auf Vortagesniveau, US-Techtitel deutlich schwächer -- SMI minimal fester -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Deutliche Wertsteigerung: NFT-Kollektion von Budweiser extrem begehrt
Pfizer/BioNTech: Hoher Schutz vor Omikron-Variante braucht wohl 3 Impfdosen - Aktien im Minus
So gefährlich kann der Börsenneuling Rivian für Platzhirsch Tesla werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten