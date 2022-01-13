SMI 12’623 -0.4%  SPI 16’036 -0.4%  Dow 36’290 0.1%  DAX 15’999 -0.1%  Euro 1.0468 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’316 0.0%  Gold 1’823 -0.2%  Bitcoin 40’170 0.0%  Dollar 0.9122 -0.2%  Öl 84.9 0.1% 
13.01.2022 11:07:57

DGAP-News: Strategic Anchor Investor Trionity Invest to Increase Voltabox Shareholding

Voltabox
3.55 CHF -53.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Strategic Anchor Investor Trionity Invest to Increase Voltabox Shareholding

13.01.2022 / 11:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strategic Anchor Investor Trionity Invest to Increase Voltabox Shareholding

Paderborn, January 13, 2022 - In the course of the acquisition of its Voltabox [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] equity stake, the new anchor shareholder Trionity Invest GmbH and its sole shareholder, Martin Hartmann, had filed an application with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) pursuant to § 37 (1) sentence 2 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) in conjunction with § 9 sentence 1 no. 3 WpÜG for exemption from the obligation to publish and to make an offer pursuant to § 35 (1) sentence 1 and (2) sentence 1 WpÜG. In accordance with the notice on the requested exemption now published by BaFin, Voltabox expects that Trionity Invest will exceed the control threshold of 30% in Voltabox AG by exercising its call option.

The Management Board of Voltabox AG welcomes the decision of BaFin and the planned contributions of Trionity Invest to the restructuring of the company, as this is the only way that the realignment of the Voltabox business model can take place on a sound financial basis. The notice of exemption provides for various ancillary provisions (reservations of revocation and conditions), in particular the granting of the planned refinancing contributions by Trionity Invest or companies affiliated with it. The coordination of the corresponding agreements, which are already available in the form of term sheets, has commenced immediately.
 

About Voltabox AG
Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation as well as in agricultural and construction machinery.
 

Contact

Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
E-Mail: investor@voltabox.ag


13.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9930 901
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1268394

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1268394  13.01.2022 

