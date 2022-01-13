DGAP-News: Strategic Anchor Investor Trionity Invest to Increase Voltabox Shareholding

DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Strategic Anchor Investor Trionity Invest to Increase Voltabox Shareholding



13.01.2022 / 11:07

Paderborn, January 13, 2022 - In the course of the acquisition of its Voltabox [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] equity stake, the new anchor shareholder Trionity Invest GmbH and its sole shareholder, Martin Hartmann, had filed an application with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) pursuant to § 37 (1) sentence 2 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) in conjunction with § 9 sentence 1 no. 3 WpÜG for exemption from the obligation to publish and to make an offer pursuant to § 35 (1) sentence 1 and (2) sentence 1 WpÜG. In accordance with the notice on the requested exemption now published by BaFin, Voltabox expects that Trionity Invest will exceed the control threshold of 30% in Voltabox AG by exercising its call option.

The Management Board of Voltabox AG welcomes the decision of BaFin and the planned contributions of Trionity Invest to the restructuring of the company, as this is the only way that the realignment of the Voltabox business model can take place on a sound financial basis. The notice of exemption provides for various ancillary provisions (reservations of revocation and conditions), in particular the granting of the planned refinancing contributions by Trionity Invest or companies affiliated with it. The coordination of the corresponding agreements, which are already available in the form of term sheets, has commenced immediately.



