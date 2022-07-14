DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP Quarter 3 Trading Announcement



14.07.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





14.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

