Steinhoff Aktie [Valor: 29210745 / ISIN: NL0011375019]
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

Steinhoff
0.15 EUR 1.63%
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

14.07.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEPCO GROUP Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Group).

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoffs subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a trading update for the third financial quarter ending 30 June 2022. The trading update is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 14 July 2022

 

 


14.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1397625

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1397625  14.07.2022 

