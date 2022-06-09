|
09.06.2022 07:30:03
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2022
|
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2022
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Group).
Shareholders are advised that Steinhoffs subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today reported interim financial results for the six-months ended 31 March 2022.
Details of the results, and further information on Pepco Group, are available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 9 June 2022
09.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1371511
