15.07.2019 21:00:02
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Solid growth and stable margins at a high level
DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
STEICO SE: Solid growth and stable margins at a high level
* H1 2019: Continued growth with new record-breaking revenues and earnings
Business Development H1 2019
The STEICO Group continued its growth in the first six months of 2019 with new record-breaking revenues and earnings.
It reports solid growth with revenues up by 13.6% to EUR 139.6 million. This positive growth is due to both construction products and also insulation materials.
Earnings also enjoyed pleasing growth. EBITDA improved in the first six months by 21.3% to EUR 26.0 million and EBIT lifted by 10.5% to EUR 13.7 million. Net income for the period increased by 7.4% to EUR 9.2 million.
The EBITDA margin of 18.5 and the EBIT margin of 9.8% mean that STEICO has continued its growth with a constant high level of profitability.
Q2 2019 - viewed in isolation
Revenues of EUR 68.7 million were recorded in the second quarter (previous year: EUR 63.6 million) This corresponds to an increase of 7.9%. Total operating revenues amounted to EUR 69.7 million (previous year: EUR 61.7 million)
Gross profits amounted to EUR 32.9 million (previous year: EUR 30.2 million).
EBITDA in the second quarter lifted by 8.2% to EUR 12.9 million (previous year: EUR 12.0 million). EBIT fell by 6.8% to EUR 7.1 million (previous year: EUR 7.6 million). The EBITDA margin is 18.6% (previous year: 19.4%), the EBIT margin is 10.1% (previous year: 12.3%).
Following an announced increase in sales prices as of 1 March 2019, the first quarter was characterized by significant pull-forward effects on orders and exceptional growth. The trend in the second quarter was therefore somewhat more subdued. Nevertheless, pleasing growth was recorded.
EBIT in the second quarter was also depressed by higher depreciation and amortization as a result of more expensive CO2 certificates. Nevertheless, stable high profit margins were achieved - in EBITDA as well as in EBIT. The second quarter is thus fully in line with the forecast.
Outlook
The complete financial report can be downloaded at www.steico.com/ir
STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which insulation material and construction components supplement each other. These include flexible and stable wood fibers insulation panels, composite thermal insulation systems, insulation panels with a reinforcing effect, as well as air injected insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose.
The construction elements comprise I-joists and laminated veneer lumber. In addition, the STEICO group also produces fiberboard and operates in the wood trade.
The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.
Contact
15.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
|E-mail:
|info@steico.com
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR936
|WKN:
|A0LR93
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|841465
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
841465 15.07.2019
