11.08.2022 13:07:58

DGAP-News: Stabilus SE: Extraordinary General Meeting resolves relocation of registered office to Germany

Stabilus
96.87 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Stabilus SE: Extraordinary General Meeting resolves relocation of registered office to Germany

11.08.2022 / 13:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE: Extraordinary General Meeting resolves relocation of registered office to Germany

 

Luxembourg/Koblenz, August 11, 2022 The two Extraordinary General Meetings of Stabilus SE (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the worlds leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, today resolved, with an attendance rate of 78.3% and an approval rate of 100.0%, to transfer the registered office of the Company from Luxembourg to Germany. The relocation of the registered office will become effective after the registration of the Company in the German Commercial Register. Stabilus will report about this in a separate Corporate News on the day of the registration.

 

In addition to the relocation of the registered office, the new Articles of Association of Stabilus SE, the new authorized capital and the conversion of dematerialized shares into bearer shares were approved. The new Articles of Association authorize the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital in the next five years by a maximum of 2.47 million, i.e., by a maximum of 10%, through the issuance of new shares. Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed the mandates of the Supervisory Board members with an approval rate of 99.6%.

 

The detailed voting results can be found at www.stabilus.com/investors/gm.

 

Dr. Stephan Kessel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE, said: We are pleased with the strong shareholder approval for the relocation and the new Articles of Association. The relocation of the registered office will lead to a simplification of the Groups structures and thus to a reduction in complexity, which at the same time will result in cost savings and efficiency gains. In the future, both the registered office and the stock exchange listing of Stabilus SE will be in Germany.

 

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +352 286 770 21
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

 

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of 937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus S.A. is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

 

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.

 


11.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 286 770 1
Fax: +352 286 770 99
E-mail: info.lu@stabilus.com
Internet: www.stabilus.com
ISIN: LU1066226637
WKN: A113Q5
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1418801

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1418801  11.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1418801&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

