DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for financial year 2021

28.04.2022

- Group sales and earnings for 2021 in line with expectations

- VENUES segment reports substantial increase in sales and improved result

Cologne, April 28, 2021. SPORTTOTAL AG reports sales of 24.9 million euro and EBITDA of -6.9 million euro (EBIT -10.7 million euro) for financial year 2021, in line with expectations.



Despite the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the various divisions of the SPORTTOTAL Group, the Management Board had previously forecast higher sales and improved earnings for financial year 2021 relative to the year before.

In particular in 2021 there were restrictions on the ability to stage Porsche Experience events as well as on live transmission of sports events on the sporttotal.tv streaming platform. However, the resulting loss of sales booked by the Group were compensated for by projects in the VENUES segment. The successfully executed project to technically equip the Jeddah Corniche F1 circuit in Saudi Arabia is particularly worthy of mention.

In addition, the renewed success in marketing the ADAC TOTAL 24h race at the Nürburgring, the operation of #dabeiTV on Deutsche Telekom's MagentaTV platform and the cost-cutting measures that continue to be implemented in all parts of the Group collectively played an important role in boosting EBITDA which was up +1.5 million euro over the year before (EBIT +0.9 million euro). As a result, SPORTTOTAL reports performance in line with the forecast.

With a look to the year 2022 the Management Board expects a marked increase in sales in the DIGITAL segment, due in particular to the commencement this year of activities as media company for moving image production on behalf of MagentaTV. For this purpose, at the beginning of 2022, a new company, Forty10 GmbH, was formed as part of the SPORTTOTAL Group. In the winter of 2022, Forty10 will be producing the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar for MagentaTV.

In the anticipation that this year's 24h race at the Nürburgring will take place and can be successfully marketed, and that it will prove possible to hold the bulk of the events planned as part of the Porsche Experience, the Management Board forecast for 2022 for the SPORTTOTAL Group points to an increase in sales and an improvement in EBITDA, in each case relative to the previous financial year 2021.

About SPORTTOTAL AG

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24h race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the linear #dabeiTV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

www.sporttotal.com

